A gorgeous woman recently turned heads on social media with her beautifully unique wedding gown

The bride flaunted the design in a TikTok video that also showed parts of her wedding festivities

SA netizens in the comments section are amazed by the workmanship in creating the custom dress

A woman's wedding dress amazed TikTok users. Image: @jadeynuu

Weddings are all about making a statement, and Makoti did just that. Her stunning gown fused traditional African designs with classic white bridal elements.

Woman flexes stunning wedding fashion

The designer created a look that is timeless and contemporary. The blend perfectly showcases cultural heritage while embracing modern fashion trends.

She looked absolutely radiant as she celebrated her nuptials with family and friends.

A beautiful couple celebrated their engagement. Image: @jadeynuu

TikTok video gains traction

The bride posted a video of her wedding celebrations on her TikTok page @jadeynuu. It got thousands of views, likes and shares.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by bridal dress

Netizens are buzzing about the woman's gown in the comments. They raved about the exquisite design and her stunning appearance.

Look at some reactions below:

@palesacuration said:

"I need your designer."

@brendamohale commented:

"Wow, you look beautiful and happy as you should. 🥰🥰🥰"

@Matshepophetla posted:

"So simple yet so elegant. 👌💯💖"

@glycerine609 wrote:

"Wow, I love your dress, beautifully made. 😍 ❤️"

@thembiin90 typed:

"Waze wamuhle koti. 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

@tsholofelo46 shared:

"I've been watching your videos to steal ideas for my big day. I'm single 😂 but still."

@NommyP wrote:

"Saved this for my wedding day. Lapho I’m single and angishelwa but still, I’m manifesting. 😂❤️"

@NalediMalebo added:

"I'm stealing this idea. Even if I get this done on the coldest day in June."

