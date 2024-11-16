A woman in a TikTok video looked stunning on her wedding day, and people could not get over her dress

The bride was celebrating her union with her husband while dressed to impress in her memorable wedding gown

Netizens on TikTok were raving about how beautiful the woman looked as she approached her handsome groom

A newly married woman in a TikTok video looked gorgeous on her wedding day. After showing her unique wedding dress, she became a viral hit with over 1.2M views.

Online users showered the woman with compliments on her traditional but modern wedding dress. The lady received over 100,000 likes and thousands of comments praising her wedding look.

Miss Kenya stuns in wedding dress

In a TikTok video, a bride, @missmichuki1 who is also Miss Universe Kenya, showed off her one-of-a-kind dress. The wedding gown was made from cowhide for the bodice, and the bottom was made of modern fabric in the typical bridal white colour. Watch the video below:

SA loves cowhide wedding dress

Many people admired the woman's wedding dress. Online users said the gown was the picture of elegance. Read the comments below:

@Pipi said:

"I will keep on clapping for others until my turn comes congratulations 👏"

malome commented:

"Never seen traditional look so classy wow."

wandungu1 gushed:

"Let's hear some commotion for the dress. Regal!"

davidefeaghimein applauded:

"May our good Lord continue to bless your union with nothing else but peace, love, prosperity, success and, moreover, involve God in all you do together."

Pertu was impressed:

"This traditional attire looks like royal attire. Gorgeous."

BIG O said:

"Your dress is breathtakingly gorgeous. Wow, congratulations, love. May God bless your union!"

Bride flaunts custom-made traditional wedding dress

Briefly News previously reported that one South African bride made waves with her beautifully designed wedding dress. The woman showed up to her special day looking like an African goddess.

The lady's chosen dress was admired by many women across the globe as the video gathered over 1.5 million viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments. Many admitted they could not get over how stunning the woman looked.

A TikTok video posted by @rayrams1 shows the young lady walking around the room as she shows off her beautifully custom-made dress. The woman's dress was created out of African print material. The stunning navy blue dress had beautiful patterns on it. She paired her African wedding gown with a pretty headband and accessories to complete the look.

