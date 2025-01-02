A heartwarming video of LADGAC’s New Year’s Eve celebration is making the rounds on social media

It shows Mr Moloto, known for his tough interventions, giving a heartfelt speech to recovering addicts

SA people praised the event, calling it inspiring and celebrating the positive transformations at the rehab centre

Mr Moloto celebrated New Year Eve with addicts from his rehab centre. Image: @ladgac2024

Source: TikTok

It’s not every day you see social media buzzing about people changing their lives. However, the Limpopo Anti Drugs Gangsterism and Crime (LADGAC) centre's New Year’s Eve celebration just hit all the right notes!

Softer side of Mr Moloto

The clip on the TikTok account @ladgac2024 displays LADGAC founder Philly Moloto in a refreshing new light. He's earned a reputation for his no-nonsense approach to tackling drug addiction,

Instead of his usual fiery interventions, he’s seen giving a moving speech and interacting with the recovering addicts.

Alostro makes an appearance

The words of encouragement and love radiate through the screen, leaving viewers emotional. Even Mohau Louis known as Alostro was in a festive spirit, performing for the crowd.

Watch the video below:

Seeing the attendees healthier and in better spirits showed that Mr Moloto and his crew are making a real difference.

See some comments below:

@oupaledwaba joked:

"Mos motho aka boya le mosadi from rehepe."

@Pulane asked:

"If an individual can do this independently why is it hard for the government to invest in their own youth, the future of this country? God bless you!"

@Itumeleng posted:

"Ntate Moloto South Africa is proud of you."

@MbaliMashaya mentioned:

"Got very emotional watching this. Everyone deserves a second chance. Mr Moloto is doing a wonderful job indeed."

@kelebogile6677 wrote:

"This is the best thing to see this new year's morning. 🥰"

@Maitemogelo commented:

"I've never seen a person with such a warm heart like Mr Moloto Jesu. 😳🥰 Look how happy this people are around him. Love and light🧡 to your organisation."

@LJ said:

"You really saved them. Some of them would not have even seen the new year. 🥰"

@FredaDipale53 added:

"They look happy! 🥰🥰 Our brothers and sisters babanshi sona. 😭😭😭😭 May the Lord protect each one of you when you get home."

