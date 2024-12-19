Once again, the fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane pleaded with netizens to stop asking about her moon boot

The reality TV star said that these questions continued to cite the emotional trauma from the car accident

The star also shared a message on her social media page regarding people DMing her about the moon boot

Sbahle Mpisane opened up about her moon boot. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

The South African fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane is tired of making headlines regarding her moon boot.

The reality TV star has once again pleaded with people on social media to stop asking questions about her moon boot, as this cites emotional trauma from the accident.

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted about Mpisane telling people to stop with the questions on their Twitter (X) page.

They wrote:

"Sbahle Mpisane asks people to stop asking about her moonboot, citing emotional trauma from car accident. Sbahle Mpisane, a South African fitness influencer and reality TV star, has been open about her struggles following a serious car accident in 2018. She sustained severe injuries and spent a long period in recovery.

"In a recent statement, she expressed that people should stop asking her about her moon boot, as it brings back painful memories of the trauma she experienced during that time. Her plea highlights the emotional toll that reminders of her accident can have on her mental and emotional well-being. Sbahle's resilience throughout her recovery has been inspiring, but she has also emphasized the importance of respecting her boundaries."

See the post below:

Sbahle also shared a message to her fans and followers regarding the moon boot on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

"I am my own book, reflecting resilience and positivity while maintaining my privacy to protect my sensitive emotions. We have doctors and Google, so please refrain from asking us about our traumas. It’s not a fairy tale story that we wish to discuss. Imagine living a life like this without being given any peace. I’m very healthy and have no future worries, but your messages and comments are behind every tear I shed. I don't like to be questioned because it takes me back."

See the post below:

