Fitness Bunnie Sbahle Mpisane sparked curiosity among fans when she was photographed wearing her moon boot

A curious fan asked why is she wearing it for too long, but her fans came to her defence

Many fans said Sbahle once opened up about this, saying she has to wear the boot permanently

Sbahle Mpisane's moon boot was a topic of discussion. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Media personality Sbahle Mpisane was pictured looking gorgeous and was wearing her moon boot. A curious fan questioned why she always wears her boot, and her fans spoke in her defence.

Why does Sbahle always wear her moon boot?

Fitness Bunnie Sbahle Mpisane always slays her outfits, but she will always be wearing her moon boot. The actress, however, has sparked curiosity among some netizens who are wondering when she will remove it. @_shwabade said:

"I’ve never met someone who has worn a moon boot for so long."

Some fans said Sbahle has always opened up about this sensitive part of her life, revealing that she has to wear it permanently. Others note that she was given the option to either amputate the leg or wear a moon boot.

Netizens weigh in on Sbahle Mpisane's moon boot

Mzansi defended Sbahle Mpisane. This is what some people said:

"She chose the boot instead of amputation. I would’ve done the same not gonna lie."

@OKM707 another said:

"She doesn't have an ankle bone, so she has to wear it permanently."

@onalennabarbiee mentioned:

"Because she has to wear it permanently."

@Pinkdoll_love asked:

"But guys, she explained this so many times woah."

@shaneo1 argued:

"Because she explained it still does not change the fact that I HAVE NEVER SEEN ANYONE WEAR A MOONBOOT FOR THIS LONG Hebanna."

@GuguSeritsane questioned:

"Why are people hostile in the comments?😬 not everyone watches her shows or follows her, if someone doesn’t know you educate them🫣"

Sbahle Mpisane looks ravishing in new snap

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sbahle Mpisane shared a photo of herself, and people were going crazy.

The sultry picture showed Mpisane after stepping out of the shower, her hair damp and a towel loosely covering her body. Netizens did not hold back.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News