Miss South Africa Qhawekazi Mazaleni warmed hearts in Mzansi once again after returning home

Mazaleni made her way back to the Eastern Cape after being crowned Miss South Africa, and the local community celebrated her

Her official homecoming in her native province touched many people, who came out in support

Miss SA Qhawekazi Mazaleni received a warm welcome after her homecoming.

Current Miss South Africa (Miss SA) reigning queen, Qhawekazi Mzaleni, who was crowned Miss South Africa 2025 in October, had her official homecoming in her native province of Eastern Cape.

The 24-year-old is a Speech Therapist and her ticket to Miss SA pageant victory, in addition to her beauty, was touching South Africans with her heartfelt mission to address unemployment through literacy.

The Dutywa native was recently showered with even more love following her victory in the beauty pageant.

The province erupted in celebration over the weekend as Mazaleni returned home for a highly anticipated and emotional homecoming tour.

On its official Instagram page, the Miss South Africa Organisation posted Mazaleni's pictures, captioning the post: "A homecoming to remember. Let us know in the comments which moment was your favourite."

The comments section becomes a love fest

Online users absolutely gushed over the photos, filling the comments section with love emojis.

Users decorated the thread with heart and heart-eyes emojis, complementing the original post's affectionate vibes.

Miss SA herself left a reflective comment, writing:

"The most precious day ❤️."

Pageant executive, @billybrown_sa, commented:

"This is beautiful ❤️."

@Matlala_tracy said:

"All slides❤️🔥. Such a beautiful woman! ❤️"

@lulama_mabuza wrote:

"My favourite Miss SA ever, yoh 🥹🫶🏽."

@erato.l praised Miss SA, posting:

"Our radiant queen 🩵🥰🤭✨."

@madlamz addressed serious provincial matters, writing:

"Eastern Cape is one of the poorest provinces and it just saddens me. Looking at these pictures, ndifikelwa lusizi💔😔🥹. Kuyahlushekwa apha, yoh 💔💔."

@gouws3588 wrote, simply:

"Beautiful!"

@barbz2597 left the comment:

"You are the queen, Qhawekazi 🔥🔥."

Qhawekazi Mazaleni arrives home

Videos shared on social media by @allthingsmisssa and @village_artists9 showed Mazaleni officially arriving in Dutywa.

She was warmly welcomed by officials in the Mbashe Municipality.

Mazaleni was treated to a poem, which highlighted what a big inspiration she was for girls in Dutywa.

Her sister, Homba Mazaleni, who was a Miss South Africa 2023 finalist, also took part in the celebrations.

Homba Mazaleni celebrates her sister

Homba Mazaleni posted videos showing support for her sister Qhawekazi, congratulating her on becoming Miss South Africa.

The Miss South Africa Organisation addresses rumours

The Miss South Africa Organisation was rocked by rumours that the 2025 pageant had cancelled.

The organisation's organisers later came out to address the rumours, stating on social media that this year's pageant was not cancelled.

The rumours came after the company lost its long-term CEO Stephanie Weil, who was replaced by the Motsepes.

Stephanie Weil stepped down as the CEO of Miss South Africa after taking over the reins from her mother, Suzanne Weil, in 2019.

Weil has reportedly been replaced with Patrice Motsepe's wife, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, who announced a partnership with the Miss South Africa organisation in July 2025.

Miss SA Qhawekazi Mazaleni won the 2025 pageant, which was rumoured to have ended.

The Motsepes take over the beauty pageant

In a previous report, Briefly News published that an organisation founded by Patrice Motsepe's wife, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, announced a partnership with the Miss South Africa Organisation.

