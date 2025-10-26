The new Miss South Africa came had a strong support system - her sister and former Miss SA finalist Homba Mazaleni

Miss South Africa 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni's entry into beauty competition meant a lot to her family

The reigning Miss South Africa's sister, Homba Mazaleni, made her attempt at the national beauty crown years before

Qhawekazi Mazaleni was dubbed the winner of the latest Miss South Africa competition. The new Miss SA's older sister Homba Mazaleni's shared her reaction to her sister's victory .

Qhawekazi Mazaleni's sister posted heartfelt videos of her immense support for her sister. She posted a video congratulating her sister on becoming Miss South Africa.

Qhawekazi Mazaleni's crowning as Miss South Africa delighted many South Africans. The 24-year-old was the second her family to enter the competition. Homba Mazaleni had an amazing run for Miss South Africa 2023. She exited the competition in the top five and her little sister took over where she left off.

In a heartfelt video, Homba reflected on her sister winning Miss South Africa 2025. She said seeing her sister win the crown was a dream come true. Homba was beaming with pride as she marvelled that her little sister wore the Miss South Africa crown. She said:

"I saw the love of my life, the girl I wanted to go to war for, achieve our family's goal."

SA celebrates Mazaleni sisters

Many people were raving that Qhawekazi Mazaleni was the new Miss South Africa. People joined Homba in cogradulating her sister as the new national beauty queen. Watch videos of Homba supporting her sister's Miss SA journey:

Adah maNgubane said:

"Every time I close my eyes I see her😭😭😭😝 ndyadlala guys, but congrats to Qhawe, we’re all proud of her💗💐"



Siphe🫆🧚‍♀️ wrote:

"Oh Homba, as a Speech Therapy student, this truly means so much to us. Last year Mia was Miss SA, this year her successor Qhawe is Miss SA. Representation matters, no matter the kind.😭🥺 my heart is so full man!!!🥺 we’ve been behind her since the very beginning! Congratulations once again to Qhawe!🥺"

_callmesiba_24 wrote:

"😝❤️❤️❤️❤️💃we’re proud eGcuwa. Si proud e Eastern Cape bethuna 😃"



muntu ka Baby🫦🫧 cheered:

"You walked so Qhawe can fly 🥺"



𝒮💎 said:

"The first 2k to win MISS SA btw 💋❤️🤏🏻🔥🔥🔥"



nwah_sibafitness raved:

"You walked, and she ran 🔥🔥🔥🔥 you are both incredible, the Mazaleni sisters 🙌🏽"



Rachel Mathipa Sly wrote:

"You looked amazing Homba, I even forgot to look at your reaction cause the house was blown up with screaming and I was jumping up and down like crazy. Qhawe has made us so proud😍😍🤗💃🏾"

