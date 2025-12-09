Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis' fiancée, Vasti Spiller, was in the spotlight on social media due to a recent post

The South African MMA superstar's partner was spotted with two new expensive rides with a combined value of R1.1 million

The combat sport coach is known to be a lover of good cars, as it's not the first time she's been spotted with expensive rides online

Dricus du Plessis' fiancée, Vasti Spiller, has been spotted showing off two new luxurious cars in a recent post on social media.

Dricus Du Plessis’ partner, Vasti Spiller, flaunts two expensive cars on social media. Photo: Vasti Spiller

The former UFC middleweight and combat sports coach got engaged during the South African MMA star's 31st birthday in January 2025, taking their relationship to another level as they continue to be spotted together.

The two South African celebrities spent time together, especially when du Plessis travels for his fights. She was present when the UFC star lost his middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev in August and sent special words of encouragement to him online.

Vasti Spiller flaunts two Jetour vehicles

Spiller was once seen flaunting an expensive Jetour X70 Plus, but in a recent post, she was seen showing off two different models of cars from the same automobile brand.

The social media influencer is said to be a brand ambassador for the Chinese automobile organisation and has been seen on several occasions driving one of the cars. She had one of her cars from the company branded with her name.

In a trending video shared on Jetour's official account on Instagram, Spiller was seen flaunting a Jetour T1 and a Jetour T2. In the video, she was asked if she owns the car; she answered sarcastically, "Yes."

According to Jetour's official website, the T1 model is valued at R515,000, while the T2 model costs R570,000, depending on the specifications the buyer wants. This takes the value of both cars to approximately R1.1 million.

Dricus Du Plessis and Vasti Spiller after victory against Sean Strickland in the UFC 312 event. Photo: Jeff Bottari.

Jetour T1 and Jetour T2 specifications

The T1 Adventure SUV offers a choice between two robust turbocharged petrol engines. The Edge and Aspire trims are powered by a 1.5-litre turbo engine that generates 125 kW and 270 Nm of torque, while the Xplora and Odyssey variants come with a 2.0-litre turbo engine producing 180 kW and 375 Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a standard seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

On the outside, the T1 Standard features striking LED Storm-Eye headlights, daytime running lights, and automatic front fog lamps. Its 19-inch alloy wheels give it a dynamic presence, complemented by auto-folding heated side mirrors, rear privacy glass, and roof racks for carrying outdoor equipment. Buyers can further personalise their SUV with optional extras like roof spoilers and off-road accessories.

Inside the T1, occupants are treated to a 15.6-inch infotainment display compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument panel. Convenience and comfort are enhanced with keyless entry and ignition, ergonomically designed cloud-like seats, premium leather upholstery with detailed stitching, soft-touch interior surfaces, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, and heated front seats. Additional features include ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 9-speaker Sony surround-sound system. The Jetour T1 measures 4,705 mm long, 1,967 mm wide, and 1,843 mm tall, with a 2,810 mm wheelbase and 200 mm of ground clearance.

For safety and driver support, the T1 is equipped with electronic stability control, hill-start assist, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure alert, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a 540-degree camera view, and rear parking sensors.

The T2’s exterior stands out with a bold upright grille, LED headlights, daytime running lights, and sleek taillights. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and comes equipped with roof rails and a roof rack, as well as automatically folding side mirrors. Additional exterior touches include privacy glass, illuminated door sills, a power-operated tailgate, and a spare wheel mounted on the rear. The rugged design is complemented by integrated tow hooks and protective skid plates.

Inside, the T2 boasts dual digital displays, including a striking 15.6-inch floating infotainment screen powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor. Connectivity features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a Sony premium audio system and wireless phone charging. The cabin is further elevated with ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and leather seats with contrasting stitching. Comfort amenities include multi-zone automatic climate control and ventilated seating. The T2 measures 4,785 mm in length, 2,006 mm in width, and 1,880 mm in height, with a 2,800 mm wheelbase and a ground clearance of 220 mm.

Spiller celebrates relationship anniversary with Du Plessis

Briefly News earlier reported that Spiller shared a lovely post on social media to celebrate the second anniversary of her relationship with du Plessis.

The UFC star is always spotted with his partner at all his bout since they started dating in 2023.

