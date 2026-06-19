Relebohile Mofokeng finally got his moment on the biggest stage, stepping onto the World Cup pitch after fans eagerly waited to see him in action

The Orlando Pirates sensation revealed the words of encouragement that helped him handle the pressure of international football’s biggest tournament

Bafana Bafana may now look towards the young attacker as they prepare for a crucial final group match without two key midfield figures

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Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana youngster Relebohile Mofokeng made his FIFA World Cup debut when he came on as a substitute in Thursday’s Group A fixture between South Africa and Czechia, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Relebohile Mofokeng during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa. Image: Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

Mofokeng had missed out on the opening match against Mexico after being an unused substitute, much to the disappointment of many fans. However, he was introduced in the second half against Czechia and brought much-needed energy to Bafana Bafana’s performance.

Relebohile Mofokeng explains what Broos told him

Speaking to SABC Sport after the match, Mofokeng explained the advice head coach Hugo Broos gave him before stepping onto football’s biggest stage. The young attacker revealed that Broos provided clear tactical instructions while encouraging him to trust his abilities and play without fear.

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Mofokeng revealed that Broos instructed him to operate behind Czechia’s defensive midfielders, where the coach believed there was space to exploit. The youngster said Bafana Bafana improved their attacking approach in the second half by putting more pressure on their opponents.

The star added that, before his World Cup debut, Broos encouraged him to stay confident, trust his ability and play his natural game. Mofokeng admitted the occasion was challenging because it was his first appearance at football’s biggest tournament, but the coach’s belief helped him settle into the match.

“The coach’s instructions were that I must play behind the defensive midfielders, because there was space there,” Mofokeng said.

“First half, I think the gents did very well to find the spaces, but yeah, I think we needed more attacks. We did very well in the second half to attack them, to give them pressure. So I think, yeah, we did very well.

“Obviously, my, it is my first World Cup, my first game. So the coach just told me to be confident, to believe in myself. He told me that he believes in me, so I must believe in myself.”

Watch the video below.

Relebohile Mofokeng’s FIFA World Cup debut numbers

Mofokeng’s statistics were not extraordinary, but the 20-year-old still made a noticeable impact during his time on the pitch.

The Orlando Pirates star recorded one shot, completed one successful dribble, made 30 touches and finished with an 80% passing accuracy. He also won three duels as he looked to inject pace and creativity into South Africa’s attack.

Despite not finding the back of the net, Mofokeng changed the tempo of Bafana Bafana’s play after entering the match. His direct running and confidence on the ball forced Czechia to defend deeper as South Africa pushed for an equaliser.

Watch the video below.

The improvement in the second half eventually paid off, with Teboho Mokoena scoring a late penalty to rescue a valuable point for Bafana Bafana.

With South Africa set to miss Mokoena and veteran midfielder Themba Zwane in their final Group A match, Mofokeng could become a crucial player against South Korea, a fixture Bafana Bafana must win to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Relebohile Mofokeng plays the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa at Atlanta Stadium on June 18, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. Image: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

Teboho Mokoena opens up on tearful anthem scene

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena experienced an emotional moment before kick-off in the game between South Africa and Czechia

During the singing of the national anthem, Mokoena was visibly moved, a scene that resonated with many South African fans watching around the world.

Source: Briefly News