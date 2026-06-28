Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League champions Scottland FC are reportedly preparing an ambitious move for Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile as they strengthen their squad for next season's CAF inter-club campaign.

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According to FarPost, the Harare-based outfit has placed the experienced Namibian international high on its transfer shortlist and has already presented an attractive financial proposal in an effort to secure his signature.

Scottland FC reportedly offers Shalulile lucrative deal

FarPost claims Scottland FC have put forward a signing-on fee worth R4.1 million (approximately US$250,000) to convince Shalulile to join the club once his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns expires.

The 31-year-old forward is set to become a free agent at the end of June, allowing him to discuss terms with interested clubs regarding his next move.

Despite the reports, neither Scottland FC nor Mamelodi Sundowns has publicly confirmed that negotiations are underway.

Sundowns star remains one of the PSL's finest strikers

Since arriving at Sundowns from Highlands Park in 2020, Shalulile has cemented his status as one of the Premier Soccer League's most consistent goalscorers.

The prolific striker has been instrumental in the Brazilians' dominance of South African football, helping the club secure several league titles while regularly featuring among the division's leading scorers.

His wealth of experience, eye for goal and leadership qualities make him a prized asset, meaning any club hoping to sign him could face stiff competition despite Scottland FC's reported offer.

Potential deal would make headlines in Zimbabwe

Should Scottland FC complete the signing, it would rank among the most significant transfers in Zimbabwean football in recent years.

The reigning league champions have made no secret of their desire to assemble a squad capable of challenging on the continental stage and view Shalulile as a player who could elevate the team's ambitions.

At this stage, however, the reported interest remains unconfirmed, with no official announcement from the player or either club regarding a possible transfer.

Source: Briefly News