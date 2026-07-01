Kaizer Chiefs are set for a multi-million-rand FIFA payout despite Bradley Cross not playing a single minute at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

FIFA's expanded Club Benefits Programme now rewards clubs for releasing players to both World Cup qualifiers and the tournament itself

Bradley Cross generated the biggest share of the expected payment, with four more Chiefs players adding to the club's windfall

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The untold story of how Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross earned his club millions of Rand through FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme. Image: Luke Hales/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs are expected to receive more than US$180,000 (about R2.96 million) from FIFA thanks to Bradley Cross' inclusion in Bafana Bafana's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite the defender not playing a single minute during the tournament.

The expected payment forms part of FIFA's expanded Club Benefits Programme, which compensates clubs for releasing players to represent their countries. For the first time, the programme also rewards clubs for players selected for FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

How Bradley Cross generated millions for Kaizer Chiefs

According to FIFA, clubs are paid approximately US$5,000 (about R82,100) per player, per day during the FIFA World Cup final tournament, with the exact figure to be confirmed after the competition.

South Africa's World Cup campaign lasted 36 days from the mandatory player release period until the day after Bafana Bafana's elimination. Based on FIFA's anticipated rate, Bradley Cross generated approximately US$180,000 (about R2.96 million) for Kaizer Chiefs despite remaining an unused substitute throughout the tournament.

Cross also featured in Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifying campaign, adding further compensation for Chiefs under FIFA's newly expanded system.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the programme recognises the contribution clubs make to international football.

"Thousands of clubs around the world contribute every day to the development of players who dream of representing their countries at the FIFA World Cup," Infantino said when announcing the programme.

FIFA expands Club Benefits Programme

FIFA confirmed in June 2026 that it had increased the Club Benefits Programme to US$355 million (about R5.83 billion), a 70% increase from the 2022 tournament.

The governing body allocated US$250 million (about R4.11 billion) to compensate clubs for releasing players to the World Cup finals, while US$100 million (about R1.64 billion) has been reserved for players involved in qualifying matches.

FIFA explained that clubs receive payments according to the number of players they release and the duration of their involvement in the tournament.

President of FIFA Gianni Infantino (R) and Jessica Motaung (L), marketing director of the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on November 11, 2023. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Four more Chiefs players boost payout

Bradley Cross is not the only Kaizer Chiefs player expected to earn money for the club. Mduduzi Shabalala, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Given Msimango and Thabiso Monyane were all selected in Bafana Bafana match-day squads during the World Cup qualifiers.

Each qualifying appearance earns compensation under FIFA's new model, increasing Chiefs' overall payment beyond the amount generated by Cross alone.

FIFA said the payments will be processed through each member association after the completion of the tournament. The payments are expected to be distributed before the end of 2026, subject to the required registration, validation process and any applicable taxes.

The financial boost comes despite Kaizer Chiefs not having a player feature on the field during Bafana Bafana's World Cup campaign. An example of how FIFA's expanded programme rewards clubs for releasing international players rather than only rewarding those who play.

Bradley Cross was stopped from answering political question

Briefly News also reported that Cross also made headlines before the World Cup when he was asked about United States President Donald Trump's "white genocide" claims during a Bafana Bafana media briefing.

Before the Kaizer Chiefs defender could respond, a SAFA official intervened, saying: "Let's keep it football and not get into politics."

Source: Briefly News