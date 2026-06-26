A white South African woman who immigrated to the US as a teenager is pushing back against the refugee label being given to white South Africans

She points out that the Trump administration’s welcome bags include materials promoting claims of discrimination against white people

She argues that white South Africans emigrate largely for economic reasons, which is legally and morally distinct from refugee status

Pictures of Tayla W sourced from her socials. Images: Tayla W

Source: Instagram

A white South African woman living in the US has gone viral after calling out the Trump administration’s treatment of white South Africans as refugees. Tayla W posted an Instagram video on 24 June 2026, pushing back firmly against the narrative. She says the “white South African refugee” label simply does not hold up.

According to Tayla, a New York Times report revealed what is being packed into welcome bags for white South Africans entering the US. The bags reportedly contain an Android tablet, an American flag, and copies of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. They also include literature that promotes claims of discrimination against white people and downplays slavery’s role in America’s founding.

The history Tayla says cannot be ignored

Tayla was born in 1994, the same year apartheid officially ended and Nelson Mandela became South Africa’s first democratically elected president. She describes apartheid as a system of state-sanctioned racial oppression that ran for nearly five decades. The economic legacy of that era has barely been addressed, with white South Africans still earning significantly more than their black counterparts on average.

She also pushed back directly against the genocide narrative. International human rights organisations do not classify white South Africans as a refugee group. Tayla said her own family moved to the US because her father received a job opportunity, which she calls economic migration, not persecution.

She drew a clear line between white South African emigrants and people fleeing Sudan, Central American gang violence, or active war zones. Those are the people being turned away, she said, while welcome bags are being assembled.

Reactions online were divided. Some South Africans accused her of ignoring the failures of post-apartheid governance and being out of touch. Others agreed that the refugee classification misrepresents the reality on the ground.

Watch the video here:

More involving "white genocide"

Source: Briefly News