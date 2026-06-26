Five farmworkers in Mississippi, in the United States of America, are suing their employer for alleged discrimination

Many South Africans are currently working in the US as part of Donald Trump's H-2A agricultural visa programme

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the news, sharing mixed reactions to the claims of discrimination

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Some Black US farmworkers are suing their employer, claiming that they were paid less than White South African farmers. Bill Hinton Photography/ SilvaPinto1985

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

MISSISSIPPI - A debate is brewing online after news broke that five black farmworkers in the United States of America claimed they were paid less than white South African workers.

The farmworkers, who are based in the state of Mississippi, are now suing their employer because of it. The South African farmers were hired through Donald Trump's H-2A agricultural visa programme. The lawsuit filed by the workers accuses the farmer of discriminating against local workers while recruiting white South Africans for the jobs.

Employers accused of making false claims

According to Rob McDuff, the Director of Impact Litigation at the Mississippi Centre for Justice, this is the ninth case that his organisation has brought against farms in the region over the past five years.

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McDuff explained that employers falsely claimed they could not find enough local workers, just so they could hire foreign labourers.

"The way they do this is by falsely claiming, to comply with the American law, that they had looked for local workers and cannot find enough to fill the jobs and that to the extent they do have local workers working alongside the white South Africans, they will pay them the same amount of money, which just hasn't happened."

McDuff added that South African workers were paid the wage required under US law, while local workers allegedly earned less despite doing similar work.

The lawsuit relates to the H-2A temporary agricultural worker programme and isn’t related to Trump’s refugee programme. Trump opened the refugee programme to Afrikaners, claiming that they were being persecuted. The US President claimed that there was a white genocide taking place in the country, despite there being an abundance of evidence saying otherwise.

The farmers were hired as part of Donald Trump's agricultural visa programme. Image: Mandel Ngan

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about claims made against South Africa

South Africans are divided by the news

Social media users weighed in on the lawsuit, sharing divided reactions to it. Some also assumed that it was related to the refugee programme and found it funny that South Africans moved to the US to become workers.

Luther Du Plessis said:

“When you buy a Ferrari, you are going to pay more for it than the Tata.”

Hlax Hlalele Mahlaela asked:

“I thought they were going to be farm owners. So, they pick cotton?”

Mark Nyoni noted:

“It’s probably because of the farming experience and knowledge that they're contributing to the farm. We all know that mostly white Afrikaners are good at farming.”

Directoř Dee Sithole suggested:

“We are fighting the same nonsense in South Africa.”

Xañder Mêrçury agreed:

“At least they see what we black South Africans have been dealing with in this country.”

Zakhele Khoza added:

“Elon Musk is quiet about this but has the nerve to complain about racism in our country.”

Mopedi Moroka MoAfrica stated:

“That's the same inequality we are fighting to eradicate in South Africa.”

Tiho Zadro claimed:

“Pay is by qualification; nothing else matters. Low pay for low or no qualification.”

Trump doubles down on white genocide in South Africa claims

Briefly News also reported that Trump maintained that there’s a white genocide taking place in South Africa, insisting that it needs to be stopped.

The President of the United States has previously falsely stated that a section of the population was being persecuted in the country.

He even offered South Africans refuge in the US if they felt that they were being persecuted in the country.

Source: Briefly News