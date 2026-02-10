On Monday, 9 February 2026, photos of DJ Maphorisa rocking a timepiece worth hundreds of thousands of rands emerged

The watch was identified and shared via photos posted by entertainment blogger freshmenmag on Instagram

Social media reactions were mixed, with some users impressed and others unimpressed by the display of wealth

DJ Maphorisa showed off an expensive Rolex. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Versatile producer and DJ Themba Sekowe, popularly known as DJ Maphorisa, sparked reactions after showing a luxury watch worth hundreds of thousands of rands.

Days after disbursing millions in royalties, DJ Maphorisa showed how he spends some of the money he earns from music.

Fresh from his first release of 2026 and his debut since announcing he was dumping Amapiano, DJ Maphorisa left social media in awe after flaunting a watch worth a mouthwatering R284,000.

DJ Maphorisa flaunts expensive watch

On Monday, 9 February 2026, entertainment blogger freshmenmag shared several pictures of DJ Maphorisa rocking his expensive watch. According to the blogger, the Midnight Starring hitmaker, who is one half of the Amapiano production and DJ duo Scorpion Kings, was wearing a Rolex Date Just 36. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“DJ Maphorisa was seen rocking a Rolex Date Just 36, worth R284K 💸⌚️💎”

In the pictures, Maphorisa was also holding the latest iPhone 17.

See the photos below:

SA reacts after DJ Maphorisa flexes R284K watch

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some were in awe, others criticised Maphorisa’s outfit, specifically his durag. Several were envious and downplayed the luxury watch’s relevance.

Here are some of the comments:

stunna_pdy remarked:

“Bro, why are we acting like this guy is not a millionaire 😭😭That watch is worth 3 gigs or 1 Week gig tour😭that's it.”

tbang_r_ said:

“For someone who gets millions for royalties, I'm not surprised 🙄”

stixx_mat joked:

“Tax man has not knocked on his door 😆”

mikepryce_ criticised:

“Why does he still have those silk durags though? It’s 2026, switch it up.”

scxtt_6471 joked:

“That watch on his wrist is tighter than my budget 😭😭”

hard.truth.soft.life gushed:

“And he did that without social justice, BEE, empowerment or expropriation without compensation 🙌 this is proof that nothing is holding back South Africans of colour anymore 🔥”

demonn_______ said:

“🤦🤦Even if it costs R1 Billion, he is still going to see the same clock like others.”

otoniel_escalona claimed:

“I saw one identical at China Mall, and it was only R1,800.”

_brian.official joked:

“This was Madumane not DJ Maphorisa.”

not_your_daddy_im_your_grandpa suggested:

"Go hustle so you can be like him."

Fans reacted after DJ Maphorisa showed off a R284K Rolex. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa reportedly rekindle romance

Apart from his luxury purchases, DJ Maphorisa previously became a topic of online discussion because of his private life.

Briefly News previously reported that Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa had decided to give their love a second chance.

According to media reports, the club DJs were secretly working on their relationship for months after a messy breakup in 2023. News that Maphorisa and Thuli had spun the block sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Briefly News