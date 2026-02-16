Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

South African Influencer Reveals How Much She Earned From Shein, Leaves Mzansi Amazed
People

by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • A South African influencer revealed her earnings from the Shein program, sparking widespread interest online
  • Her video prompted followers to share their own experiences and ask questions about making money through social media programs
  • The post highlighted the growing fascination with influencer income and online earning opportunities in Mzansi

A South African influencer recently shared just how much money she earned from working with fast-fashion retailer Shein, sparking curiosity and discussion among her followers.

A South African influencer shared her Shein earnings and plugged Mzansi.
A South African influencer revealed her Shein earnings and gave Mzansi a shoutout. Image: @namolinah
Source: TikTok

According to the video posted online on 14 February 2026 under her social media handle @namolinah, she revealed her total earnings and engaged her audience in a conversation about the potential of online influencer programs.

The influencer explained that she had asked her Instagram followers how much they had made so far. Responses varied widely, with some reporting earnings of around R1,000, while others said they had made R5,000 or more.

@namolinah then disclosed that she personally earned over R17,861, with an additional R1,346 pending for withdrawal.

"Considering that I was not taking it seriously, this is a really good amount," she said, while explaining the potential of the program even for casual participants.

She also noted that she had previously shared a video on YouTube explaining how the Shein program works, and promised a part two that would detail her income and provide tips for followers looking to make money through similar methods.

The follow-up content is expected to include practical ideas and advice for those hoping to increase their earnings within the program.

The content creator @namolinah’s disclosure prompted her audience to share their own experiences with the Shein program, with many reporting varied income levels, while others asked additional questions, showing keen interest in participating. Her transparency has helped demystify the process for many aspiring influencers and side hustlers looking to turn social media activity into income.

The viral post demonstrated the growing fascination with influencer earnings and the power of social media programs in South Africa.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's Shein earnings

People in Mzansi were amazed as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman’s earnings, while some shared their own.

Zama We Afro said:

"I have made about R30k😁."

Phumzile Mbatha wrote:

"Joooo, let me watch phela every month I buy there."

Zee is stoic expressed:

"Hi, you are beautiful. That’s it. Thanks for the continued plugs ❤️."

Reineposh stated:

"Wow, that's good money."

Saint Republic commented:

"Let me try this out 😭."
More on the social media income stream

Source: Briefly News

