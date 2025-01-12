FlySafair is at the centre of an investigation by the National Consumer Commission (NCC)

The NCC is investigating the airline following a social media post by a customer on 5 January 2025

The airline stated that overbooking is not unique to FlySafair and is confident they aren't guilty of anything

FlySafair is confident that an investigation by the National Consumer Commission will clear them of any wrongdoing when it comes to their overbooking policy. Image: FlySafair Media Centre

Source: Original

FlySafair has found itself in hot water once more, this time over its overbooking and overselling policy.

As a result, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) is investigating the low-cost carrier.

The NCC is investigating the airline’s conduct after a passenger shared his experience with the airline overbooking flights on social media.

Passenger questions the airline’s practice

The investigation was launched after a user on X named @Miles_Nsala shared his experience with FlySafair on 5 January 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The NCC then took to social media to confirm that it had opened an investigation.

FlySafair responds to situation

The airline has since responded to the complaint, saying that their overbooking policy was not something they hid.

Speaking to Briefly News, FlySafair's Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon explained how it works.

“Our overbooking policy has always been overt and clearly stated in our booking terms and conditions. It’s not something we’ve ever hidden, and it’s also a very standard international practice, domestically and internationally,” he said.

He added that the NCC had not provided a time frame for the investigation but welcomed the opportunity to clarify the issue.

“We remain confident that our policies and practices are not only compliant with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) but also among the most transparent and consumer-focused in the industry,” Gordon added.

He continued that overbooking was not unique to FlySafair and is a standard and globally accepted practice by airlines. Airlines do this to manage operations efficiently, mitigate the financial impact of no-show passengers, and keep air travel affordable.

Gordan also noted that all local airlines, past and present, as well as international carriers selling tickets to South African consumers, use this practice.

“Our approach to overbooking is among the most conservative in the industry, with a maximum impact of 1% of our available capacity. Denied boardings are extremely rare, and when they do occur, FlySafair provides compensation that is fair, lenient, and reflective of our commitment to customer care,” Gordon added.

SAHRC investigates passenger on FlySafair flight

Briefly News reported that the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) confirmed that it was investigating alleged racism on a FlySafair flight.

The incident happened on 26 December 2024 when SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize verbally attacked a flight attendant on a flight to Cape Town.

The footage of the incident went viral, but Mkhize denied any wrongdoing, saying that she would sue the airline and police for the way she was treated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News