During the 2026 SA Open at Stellenbosch Golf Club, a visitor sustained burns to his lower leg at the tournament buffet and is reportedly considering legal action against the club

The incident sparked widespread reactions on social media, with fans and attendees questioning how such an accident could occur at a major international golf event

The SA Open, already in the spotlight after Italian professional Andrea Pavan suffered serious injuries in an elevator fall, now faces further scrutiny over safety measures for visitors and players

The 2026 Investec South African Open at Stellenbosch Golf Club, held from 26 February to 1 March 2026, has been overshadowed by an off-the-field incident.

The historic golf championship, co‑sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and the DP World Tour, lasted four days and featured a 72‑hole stroke play format.

According to reports from Netwerk24, a visitor to the golf club during the tournament suffered burns to his lower leg while attending the buffet and is reportedly considering legal action against the club. The incident quickly drew reactions on social media as South Africans questioned how it could have happened.

Social media reactions

@leigh:

"How did this even happen?"

@sdutoit:

"How did this happen? Did his food fall on him or was he clumsy."

@drspike:

"Oh shame. I hope he is fine."

@brin:

"Sue them, they are all millionaires."

@pieter:

"How on earth does one burn your leg with a buffet meal? You are not standing on the table between the hot bowls."

The Stellenbosch Golf Club has not released an official statement, but event organisers are expected to review safety protocols at buffet areas and other public spaces to prevent similar accidents in the future. Briefly News asked for a comment on the report by Netwerk24, but no reply had been received by the time of going to Press.

SA Open marred by another accident: Andrea Pavan elevator fall

This visitor’s injury follows another high-profile incident at the tournament. Italian professional Andrea Pavan was forced to withdraw from the SA Open after a serious fall down an elevator shaft in Stellenbosch. The two-time DP World Tour winner fractured several vertebrae and injured his shoulder, ruling him out of the event.

Reports indicate that after pressing the lift button, Pavan briefly returned to his room to collect an item. When he came back, the lift car had reportedly moved to another floor while the door had not fully closed, causing him to fall. The father of three was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries to his back and shoulder. He provided an encouraging update on his miraculous recovery on Wednesday, 3 March.

The string of unexpected accidents have cast a shadow over this year’s SA Open, putting safety at the forefront of discussions among organisers, players, and visitors.

Stellenbosch Golf Club’s published terms and conditions outline general rules for members and guests, including the club’s right to manage behaviour and events on its premises. These terms are part of booking and function agreements, but they do not specifically detail injury‑related policies or how liability for accidents is handled.

The winner of the tournament was Casey Jarvis, a 22‑year‑old South African golfer. He claimed the title with a 14‑under‑par total of 266, finishing three shots ahead of runners‑up Hennie du Plessis, Frédéric Lacroix and Francesco Laporta. Jarvis’s victory also secured him invitations to both The Masters and The Open Championship later this year.

