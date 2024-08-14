This woman, @tamara_whitney, shared a viral video revealing her impressive hair growth after keeping cornrows for five months

While some were amazed by the results, others playfully trolled her for the long-term style

The video sparked diverse reactions from Mzansi, highlighting the beauty and patience involved in natural hair care

After keeping her cornrows for five months, @tamara_whitney shared a video of her impressive hair growth. Images: @tamara_whitney.

Source: TikTok

A hun, @tamara_whitney, took to social media to share the impressive hair growth she experienced after keeping her cornrows for five months.

The video captioned "Finally took out my cornrows 😂😭," quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions from Mzansi.

Unbraiding five-month-old cornrows

In the video, Tamara carefully unbraided her long-term cornrows, revealing the significant hair growth over the months:

While some were amazed by the results, others couldn't help but poke fun at @tamara_whitney for keeping the style for so long.

However, the results had everyone gushing over the inches, in a video below:

Mzansi was quick to chime in with their thoughts

Tamara's video showcased her impressive hair growth and highlighted South Africans' diverse reactions.

@SAKHILE NGWENYA humorously expressed surprise at the transformation and commented:

"Ngithi ishort hair😭" [I thought you had short hair.]

@MISS B ♡♤ playfully suggested that she nearly mistook Tamara's hair for being shaved:

"Ayii wena ngizok shaya ngithi ugundile 😳😭😹" [Ayii wena, I'm going to hit you, I thought you cut your hair.]

@LuthandoNdawonde echoed the sentiment, saying:

"Bengithi ugundile." [I thought you shaved your head.]

@M Siya Mthembu wondered how Tamara managed daily life with the cornrows for such an extended period:

"Ntombazane uhamba kanjani edrobheni😭😭🫰🏽" [Girl how do you walk around town.]

@🫀TSHEGGGO🫀 joked about the drastic difference between the start and end of the hairstyle:

"Me looking for the cornrows😂😂😭"

@love was inspired to consider her hair, sharing:

"okay let me unbraid my January cornrows 😞"

Melz marvelled at the patience required, asking:

"How do you do it!?😂😂 I don’t have the patience to have cornrows for a month."

