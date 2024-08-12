This man mistakenly ordered 15 empty Airpod cases instead of actual Airpods on Shein, leaving social media users in stitches

His video recounting the blunder quickly went viral, with many sharing similar experiences

Now, he's stuck with 15 empty cases and is offering them to anyone interested

This man's shopping mistake on Shein resulted in him receiving 15 empty AirPod cases instead of the AirPods he intended to buy. Images: @sligo_rsa.

Source: TikTok

A man, known on social media as @sligo_rsa, recently took to TikTok to share his hilarious shopping mishap on Shein, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

In a now-viral video, he recounted how his limited understanding of English led him to accidentally order 15 empty Airpod cases instead of the actual Airpods.

"Guys, please judge me properly. I made a huge mistake, this thing of not understanding English.

"I thought it was Airpods from Shein. I wanted to buy 15 Airpods but ended up with empty Airpod containers. Whoever needs a container, hit me up and buy them."

He's not the only person who experienced the blunder

The video quickly gained attention, with social media users flooding the comments section to share similar experiences and poke fun at the situation:

Lwandile Sphesihle highlighted that the product description clearly mentioned that it was just a case:

"Kusuke kubhaliwe kodwa ukuthi 'case compatible with Airpods' 😅😭"

Thembamdolomba2 couldn't hold back the laughter, writing:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 nami yangishaya lento" [The same thing happened to me.]

Others, like NeleZondi also admitted that they too had fallen for the same mistake:

"Nami yangenza leyonto 😂😂😂🫣" [This happened to me too.]

Nomfanelo MjwaRa echoed similar sentiments, telling @sligo_RSA that she also made the same error:

One user, BaeNelerH, revealed that she also has an AirPod case without the AirPods themselves.

"😅😅This is me kuyimanje ngineskhwama samaEarpods kodwa angnawo maEarpods😭" [This is me, as we speak, I have an Airpod case without the Airpods.]

Another commenter, Nongcebo Mthembu, humorously expressed their frustration:

"Ngaze ngane stress ngoba nami ngiwa ordile 😂😂😂" [I'm stressed because I also ordered the same thing.]

