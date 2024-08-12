A woman in KwaZulu-Natal was surprised to find a toilet that had an unexpected creativity

The lady used a particular toilet in uNquthu that was flushed using a rope coming outside the window

The online community reacted to the clip, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny

A lady hilariously flushed a toilet in KwaZulu-Natal. Images: @Catherine Falls Commercial, @Tomas Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

A video showing how a particular toilet in KwaZulu-Natal was flushed made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @anelemanelisi21, the woman wanted to use a toilet in uNquthu. To her surprise when she got in, the toilet didn't have anything that one could press so it could flush.

There was a rope coming in from the window with an instruction on the wall, saying if one wanted to flush they must pull the rope - hilarious. The woman couldn't help but capture the moment. She pulled it and the toilet flushed.

"Nenzani lapho eNquthu." (What are you doing un eNquthu)

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Woman uses a rope to flush a toilet in KZN

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laugh at the creativity

The video gained over 300k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@T🎀 commented:

"I thought kuzovela something ngewindi." (I thought there was something going to pop by the window)

@The Zulu Marcelo laughed:

"😂😂😂😂😂Automatic."

@Sphesihle Hlatshwayo laughed:

"I wasn’t expecting that 😂😂😂."

@amahle.sitholee shared:

"I thought something was gonna come through the window 😭😭😭."

@mvelo. stunned:

"Now that’s talent 😭."

@missr_moso joked:

"Clear instruction though 😂."

@aubreymkhize183 laughed:

"Problem solved 😁."

@bongani commented:

"The design is very human 😫😭."

@Aneyo shared:

"Okay but where's the seat."

@silindile said:

"At least there’s instructions 🤣."

Woman finds strange snake in her bathroom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who discovered a blue snake in her bathroom.

The footage shared by Chantel (@chantelpeaches) shows the odd and blue-coloured serpent slithering slowly behind her toilet. She could be heard joking that people were trying to kill her by sending the strange creature to her home. While some people found Chantel's remarks amusing, others responded with great concern, explaining that the blue snake signified bad luck.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News