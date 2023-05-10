Winnie Ntshaba has conveyed her feelings about her controversial raunchy scenes on the popular Showmax show, Adulting

The veteran actress plays the role of Beth, Vuyani's sugar mama and MEC for the arts in Gauteng

Ntshaba said she accepted the role because it touches on matters of women's feelings and desires over the age of 40

Adulting has been trending on social media as fans share their thoughts on the show. Mzansi has applauded veteran actress Winnie Ntshaba for stepping outside her comfort zone and slaying her role.

Winnie Ntshaba has opened up about her raunchy scenes in 'Adulting'.

Source: Instagram

The star has shown Mzansi that she can ace any role when she portrayed Beth in the Showmax series.

Winnie Ntshaba talks about saucy scenes on 'Adulting' and women's desires after 40

Speaking about her role in Adulting, Winnie Ntshaba said she was hooked soon after reading the script, because she loved that Beth was a powerful woman. TimesLIVE reported that she noted that she liked that a black woman was not being portrayed as a sidekick or maid. She said:

"When I read the script, I immediately knew that this is a role I wanted to take on. It is very important for black women to see other black women in positions of power. We are often reduced to just the help or the sidekick, so this role spoke to me because of Beth’s power."

Winnie Ntshaba also touched on the saucy scenes that have caused a stir on social media. The actress said the raunchy scenes were not difficult to film because of the way the producers and her partner handled the scenes.

"There was an intimacy coach and they made sure that we were all comfortable. BU is a gentleman and he made me feel at ease."

Winnie Ntshaba on women having desires after the age of 40

The former Generations star also addressed the issue of women having certain desires after reaching the age of 40. The star said it was very important that fans got to see that women over 40 still enjoy intimacy.

"Most people count out women when they reach a certain age, so having a middle-aged woman on screen who enjoys sex and wants it is very important. People think that desire stops at 40; it does not. So, I am glad that people are now seeing a different side to women to what is already out there in the media."

Adulting star Londeka Sishi chats about the love from fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Londeka Sishi became an instant fan favourite when she graced our television screen as Nkanyezi in the popular show, Adulting.

Sishi stole the hearts of many with her stunning beauty and unmatched talent.

Londeka said she used to work as a project manager and quit her job with immediate effect after bagging the role on Adulting.

