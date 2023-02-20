Former advocate Malesela Teffo has created a stir by opening a criminal case against Police minister Bheki Cele and others

In the affidavit, Teffo accuses Cele of conspiring to compromise the highly publicised Senxo Meyiwa murder trial

South Africans don't know what to believe; some people believe Teffo knows something, while others think he is up to his old tricks

JOHANNESBURG - Former advocate Malesela Teffo defeating the ends of justice case against Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has Mzansi talking.

Former advocate Malesela Teffo has opened a criminal case against Police Minister Bheki Cele, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and others. Image: Alet Pretorius& @AdvoBarryRoux &Fani Mahuntsi

Also included in the case are the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the criminal justice cluster, among others. Teffo opened the case at the Sandton Police Station through an affidavit.

Malesela Teffo accuses Cele of compromising Senzo Meyiwa trial

Teffo, struck off the roll of advocates in September, claims the Cele convened a meeting in November 2020 to ensure that the second docket never made it to court, News24 reported.

The second docket implicates Bafana Bafana captain Sezo Meyiwa's girlfriend at the time, Kelly Khumalo, and six other people who were present when the soccer player was murdered in the 2014 murder.

The former advocate claimed that he had witnesses present during the meeting with Cele who needed protection.

Police spokesperson slams Teffo's case as baseless ad unfounded

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that a case was opened against the police minister and others.

Mathe claimed that the allegations against Bheki Cele were baseless and unfounded. Mathe said Teffo was trying to tarnish the image of senior managers and create confusion in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans are divided by advocate Teffo's accusations against Malema

South Africans are on two sides of the fence on former advocate Teffo's case. While some think Teffo knows something that the rest of the country doesn't, other believes the former advocate has completely lost his mind.

Below are some reactions:

@F_Nangula commented:

"I am starting to think Advocate Teffo knows something."

@ubomiabumanga_ demanded:

"He must release proof."

@tsebisom claimed:

"This one has found his calling in this life."

@BuhleNdabambi1 asked:

"What is it going to take for @PresidencyZA to actually take action against Bheki Cele? With all the allegations(that have evidence attached ) levelled against him, how and why is he still in a position of power?"

@Tokamak137 slammed:

"Tefo is delusional."

@Mymainman2 stated:

"Mhhm, this man knows a lot."

