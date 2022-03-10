Adam Demos's height, age, girlfriend, children, movies and TV shows, profiles, worth
Sometimes, actors look taller in movies than in real life, meaning that some fancy camera work or special effects have been done. However, for some, no work is needed to make them taller than their co-stars because they are simply tall. So, what is Adam Demos's height? Find out here.
So, how tall is Adam Demos? Get all the details here.
Adam Demos's profile summary and bio
- Date of birth: 24th May 1985
- Place of birth: Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia
- Adam Demos's age: 36 years (as of March 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Nationality: Australian
- Ethnicity: White (Half Greek)
- Religion: Christianity
- Parents: Lindy and Demos
- Profession: Actor
- Education: Tarrawana Public School, Dapto High School, Screenwise Film & TV Acting School
- Height: 6ft 1 in (1.85 m)
- Weight: 187 lbs (85 kgs)
- Hair color: Brown
- Eye color: Blue
- Waist: 32 inches
- Biceps: 16 inches
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Relationship status: Dating
- Girlfriend: Sarah Shahi
- Instagram: @adam_demos
What is Adam Demos's Height?
He stands tall at 6 feet and 1 inch, approximately 1.85 m. In addition to being a tall drink of water, he has a masculine physique that perfectly blends with his height.
What age is Adam Demos?
He was born on 24th May 1985 in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, to Lindy and Demos. He is 36 years old as of March 2022.
Is Tyson Demos related to Adam Demos?
Yes, he is. Adam is the cousin of the Australian basketball player Tyson Demos.
What is Adam Demos's nationality?
He is Australian.
Education profile
He attended Tarrawana Public School and Dapto High School, where he graduated in 2003.
Career
Adam always had a passion for acting. However, he first worked as a construction laborer at his father's demolition business.
When he turned 23, he enrolled in an acting class at Screenwise Film & TV Acting School in Sydney. Initially, he kept the news a secret, for he feared being mocked by his friends. Finally, however, he told his mother who would encourage him to follow his dream.
Luckily for him, acting turned out to be a walk in the park. So, in 2012, he landed a gig in an advert for an Australian soft drink brand, Solo Man. The opportunity put him in the spotlight, and he bagged other minor roles in Australian films.
However, his big break came in 2017 when he was cast to star in ABC Australia's Janet King as Nate Baldwin. When filming for the drama show, he got wind of an opportunity for an Australian actor in Hollywood.
So, he applied and got it. He flew to Vancouver and started filming the third season of the show UnREAL. He revealed filming UnREAL was hectic and confusing for him because it entailed filming a TV show within a TV show.
Nevertheless, he was equipped for it and aced his role. Here is an overview of Adam Demos's movies and TV shows since his debut as an actor:
- Rescue Special Ops (2009)
- Home and Away (2009)
- Aboriginal Heart (2013)
- Winners & Losers (2013)
- Worm (2013)
- Cooped up (2016)
- Janet King (2017)
- UnREAL (2018)
- Falling Inn Love (2019)
- Sex/Life (2021)
- Untitled Stuart McDonald/Netflix Project
Is Adam Demos married?
Of course, fans gushing over the dapper actor often question his relationship status. But, unfortunately, or luckily, he is yet to walk down the aisle.
Who has Adam Demos dated?
The actor has managed to keep his love life low-key, especially before coming to Hollywood. As a result, most of Adam Demos's profiles have no information about his exes but his current relationship with Sarah Shahi.
Sarah Shahi and Demos's relationship
The lovebirds met in the fall of 2020 in Canada when filming for Netflix's Sex/Life. Interestingly, the two played the roles of sexy ex-lovers who were caught in a love triangle.
However, at the time, Sarah was not looking for love. She was going through a divorce from her husband of 11 years, Steve Howey. However, destiny had other plans for her, and she found love on set.
Are Adam Demos and Sarah still together?
In Adam Demos's Instagram account, you will see cute pictures of the two hiking, vacationing, and spending quality time together.
Who are Adam Demos's children?
He does not have any biological children. However, since he is dating Sarah Shahi, most people view him as a stepfather to her son William and twins Knox and Violet.
Although Adam appears taller in some movies than his co-stars, but he is not as tall in reality. Adam Demos's height, as per most sources, is 6 feet and 1 inch. Nevertheless, the Australian actor slowly makes a name for himself in Hollywood, with blockbusters like Falling Inn Love.
