Sometimes, actors look taller in movies than in real life, meaning that some fancy camera work or special effects have been done. However, for some, no work is needed to make them taller than their co-stars because they are simply tall. So, what is Adam Demos's height? Find out here.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Although he appears taller than most of his co-stars, Adam Demos's height as per most sources is 6 feet and 1 inch (1.85 m). Photo: @adam_demos

Source: Instagram

Some actors appear taller than their cast members in the same frame, leading to a specific actor's height questions. Such is the case that has led to questions about Adam Demos's height. So, how tall is Adam Demos? Get all the details here.

Adam Demos's profile summary and bio

Date of birth: 24th May 1985

24th May 1985 Place of birth: Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia

Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia Adam Demos's age: 36 years (as of March 2022)

36 years (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: White (Half Greek)

White (Half Greek) Religion: Christianity

Christianity Parents: Lindy and Demos

Lindy and Demos Profession: Actor

Actor Education: Tarrawana Public School, Dapto High School, Screenwise Film & TV Acting School

Tarrawana Public School, Dapto High School, Screenwise Film & TV Acting School Height: 6ft 1 in (1.85 m)

6ft 1 in (1.85 m) Weight: 187 lbs (85 kgs)

187 lbs (85 kgs) Hair color: Brown

Brown Eye color: Blue

Blue Waist: 32 inches

32 inches Biceps: 16 inches

16 inches Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Sarah Shahi

Sarah Shahi Instagram: @adam_demos

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

What is Adam Demos's Height?

Adam Demos stands tall at 1.85 m and has a masculine physique that blends perfectly with his height. Photo: @adam_demos

Source: Instagram

He stands tall at 6 feet and 1 inch, approximately 1.85 m. In addition to being a tall drink of water, he has a masculine physique that perfectly blends with his height.

What age is Adam Demos?

He was born on 24th May 1985 in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, to Lindy and Demos. He is 36 years old as of March 2022.

Is Tyson Demos related to Adam Demos?

Yes, he is. Adam is the cousin of the Australian basketball player Tyson Demos.

What is Adam Demos's nationality?

He is Australian.

Education profile

He attended Tarrawana Public School and Dapto High School, where he graduated in 2003.

Career

Before Adam Demos became an actor after he worked as a construction laborer in his father's demolition business. Photo: @adam_demos

Source: Instagram

Adam always had a passion for acting. However, he first worked as a construction laborer at his father's demolition business.

When he turned 23, he enrolled in an acting class at Screenwise Film & TV Acting School in Sydney. Initially, he kept the news a secret, for he feared being mocked by his friends. Finally, however, he told his mother who would encourage him to follow his dream.

Luckily for him, acting turned out to be a walk in the park. So, in 2012, he landed a gig in an advert for an Australian soft drink brand, Solo Man. The opportunity put him in the spotlight, and he bagged other minor roles in Australian films.

However, his big break came in 2017 when he was cast to star in ABC Australia's Janet King as Nate Baldwin. When filming for the drama show, he got wind of an opportunity for an Australian actor in Hollywood.

Adam Demos made his way to Hollywood from Australia after bagging a role in the show UnREAL. Photo: @adam_demos

Source: Instagram

So, he applied and got it. He flew to Vancouver and started filming the third season of the show UnREAL. He revealed filming UnREAL was hectic and confusing for him because it entailed filming a TV show within a TV show.

Nevertheless, he was equipped for it and aced his role. Here is an overview of Adam Demos's movies and TV shows since his debut as an actor:

Rescue Special Ops (2009)

(2009) Home and Away (2009)

(2009) Aboriginal Heart (2013)

(2013) Winners & Losers (2013)

(2013) Worm (2013)

(2013) Cooped up (2016)

(2016) Janet King (2017)

(2017) UnREAL (2018)

(2018) Falling Inn Love (2019)

(2019) Sex/Life (2021)

(2021) Untitled Stuart McDonald/Netflix Project

Is Adam Demos married?

Adam Demos is not married but he is dating as of March 2022. Photo: @adam_demos

Source: Instagram

Of course, fans gushing over the dapper actor often question his relationship status. But, unfortunately, or luckily, he is yet to walk down the aisle.

Who has Adam Demos dated?

The actor has managed to keep his love life low-key, especially before coming to Hollywood. As a result, most of Adam Demos's profiles have no information about his exes but his current relationship with Sarah Shahi.

Sarah Shahi and Demos's relationship

The lovebirds met in the fall of 2020 in Canada when filming for Netflix's Sex/Life. Interestingly, the two played the roles of sexy ex-lovers who were caught in a love triangle.

However, at the time, Sarah was not looking for love. She was going through a divorce from her husband of 11 years, Steve Howey. However, destiny had other plans for her, and she found love on set.

Are Adam Demos and Sarah still together?

Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi met on the set of Sex/Life and started dating. They often share cute pictures of themselves on their Instagram accounts. Photo: @adam_demos

Source: Instagram

In Adam Demos's Instagram account, you will see cute pictures of the two hiking, vacationing, and spending quality time together.

Who are Adam Demos's children?

He does not have any biological children. However, since he is dating Sarah Shahi, most people view him as a stepfather to her son William and twins Knox and Violet.

Although Adam appears taller in some movies than his co-stars, but he is not as tall in reality. Adam Demos's height, as per most sources, is 6 feet and 1 inch. Nevertheless, the Australian actor slowly makes a name for himself in Hollywood, with blockbusters like Falling Inn Love.

READ ALSO: Who is Syd McGee? Age, children, job, family, education, house, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Syd McGee. Syd is an American home makeover who tailors clients' needs to their aesthetic to grant them their dream home. He has built a successful home makeover business alongside his wife, Shea McGee.

Syd showcases his home makeover projects in a reality TV show aired on Netflix entitled Dream Home Makeover.

Source: Briefly News