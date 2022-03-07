Who is Syd McGee? Age, children, job, family, education, house, net worth

If you love home makeover shows, perhaps you have watched Dream Home Makeover on Netflix. The show's creators, Syd McGee and his wife Shea are the brains behind the projects of providing clients with stunning home makeovers. Please find out more about him and his home makeover journey here.

Syd McGee is a home makeover who tailors clients' needs to their aesthetic to provide them with their dream home. He showcases the home transformations in a Netflix show entitled Dream Home Makeover. Please get to know more about him in this read.

Profile summary

Full name: Syd McGee

Syd McGee Date of birth: 1 September 1984

1 September 1984 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Syd McGee's age: 37 years (as of March 2022)

37 years (as of March 2022) Profession: Home Makeover, Author, and Entrepreneur

Home Makeover, Author, and Entrepreneur Education: Brigham Young University

Brigham Young University Degree: Communications

Communications TV show: Dream Home Makeover

Book: Make Life Beautiful

Height: 5 ft 10 in

5 ft 10 in Weight: 176 lbs (80 kgs)

176 lbs (80 kgs) Relationship status: Married

Married Wife: Shea

Shea Children: Wren, Ivy, and Margot

Wren, Ivy, and Margot Current residence: Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Instagram: syd_mcgee

Biography

Syd is best known for the Netflix TV show Dream Home Makeover. Here is everything you should know about him.

How old is Syd McGee?

He was born on 1st September 1984 in the United States and is 37 years old as of March 2022. Unfortunately, little is known of Syd McGee's background or family, meaning it is hard to tell of Syd McGee's brother, for instance.

Is Syd McGee LDS?

According to sources, a Mormon Wiki page claims Shea and Syd are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. However, it gives little to back up its claim.

Does Syd McGee have a degree?

Yes, he does. Most people are curious about Syd McGee's education profile and Syd McGee's college major as most assume he majored in a house makeover course, such as interior design. However, that is far from the truth. He attended Brigham Young University, where he earned a degree in communications.

How tall is Syd McGee?

He stands tall at 5 feet and 10 inches and weighs 176 pounds or about 80 kgs.

Dream Home Makeover

Dream Home Makeover is a series by the McGee’s that documents them as they strive to give sprawling homes the makeover of a lifetime. The Netflix show also documents their family life.

Although the show looks like it was destined for Netflix, it initially started on Instagram. Shea would showcase her home redesigns on Instagram, and her following blew up. In an interview with The New York Times, Shea revealed she understood her audience's needs and adapted to Instagram, which foresaw their growth.

Realizing the lucrative business opportunity, the duo established McGee & Co., an online home furnishing enterprise. They also published a book entitled Make Life Beautiful and eventually the show Dream Home Makeover.

Is Dream Home Makeover real?

Some people hardly believe the show is true due to the lucrative changes made. So, questions are often raised on whether the show is real or scripted. Well, the couple revealed the show is real and unscripted.

Does Syd McGee do anything?

Some people assume that Syd hardly does anything because his wife Shea is more vocal on social media. So, you will find multiple questions such as, "what does Shea McGee's husband do?"

As the company's CEO, Shea’s husband is accountable for all business-related activities. He revealed that he was responsible for hiring, firing, and managing the budgets.

Syd McGee's job also entails doing damage control if and when "the cr*p hits the fan." On the other hand, Shea is the interior designer who also handles Instagram-worthy design works.

How much are the McGee's worth?

Owing to the success, they have acquired from their home makeover business, fans have gained interest in knowing Syd McGee's worth. Most sources claim the lovebirds are worth about $5 million.

Where do Shea and Syd live?

You may find several online searches about Syd McGee's house address or residence. The duo has built their dream home in Salt Lake City.

Is Syd McGee a cyclist?

Yes, he is. He revealed he enjoys cycling, hiking, walking, and anything that gets him moving.

Is Syd McGee gay?

No, he is straight and married Shea, an interior designer who also holds a passion for home makeovers. They met at the university when Shea visited her brother, who was Syd's friend. They kicked it off and exchanged vows in 2008.

How many kids do Shea and Syd have?

They have three children. Shea and Syd Mcgee's baby Margot was born on 18th July 2021. They have two older daughters, Wren and Ivy.

Are Syd and Shea McGee still together?

Yes, they are. They have been married for more than 12 years and are raising their three children in their house in Salt Lake City.

Syd McGee is a home makeover starring in the Netflix show Dream Home Makeover. He is married to Shea, an interior designer, and their kids names are Wren, Ivy, and Margot.

