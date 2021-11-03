After assaulting a taxi driver, Arna Kimiai has made headlines once again for causing trouble in Los Angeles as she earned her new nickname, 'The Uber Bully'. Unfortunately, these charges are added to a long list of run-ins with the law, as she seems to be adamant in following her sex-offending father to prison. Find out more about this young social media icon's dark past and what jail time she possibly faces in the future.

“No, f*$% the mask,” she could be heard yelling in the clip. She could also be heard at one point informing her driver, “I got corona.” Photo: @entertainify.pk/Instagram

Source: Instagram

With a net worth of $300k in 2021, one would think that this famous influencer would be more attentive to her public image. Arna Kimiai, however, creates scandals wherever she goes and is steadily losing popularity with those who are capable of overlooking her beauty and assessing her morals instead.

Rumour has it that Arna Kimiai's crimes extend to prostitution, but that may just be haters giving her a hard time. Photo: @blazin_bear/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Who is Arna Kimiai?

This young social media icon is of Persian descent and has made herself at home in Los Angeles. Arna Kimiai's job is as an influencer, and she earns a living by promoting various products through her online accounts. Arna Kimiai's social media accounts include Facebook, Instagram (currently deactivated), TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Snapchat.

Rumour has it that she makes an additional income through her services as an escort, which could be true considering her total disregard for the law, and who her father is.

Arna Kimiai's father, Farshad, owned a Californian company, Arna Enterprises, Inc. The company was founded on 6 August 1998 and officially suspended in 2016 when Farshad was incarcerated for sexual assault. He remains behind bars to this day and is often described as a "sexual predator."

Arna Kimiai's popularity on social media has taken a dive since her video went viral, as many fans no longer want to be associated with her antics. Photo: @blazin_bear/Instagram

Source: Instagram

What happened to Arna Kimiai?

On 7 March 2021, Arna ordered an Uber with her two friends, Malaysia King being one of them. Their driver, Subhakar Khadka, is an immigrant from Nepal who requested that all passengers need to be wearing their masks whilst in the vehicle. This request was met with inappropriate comments, and things quickly grew out of hand.

Not only did she verbally abuse the cab driver, but Arna also proceeded to cough directly onto Khadka before attempting to take his phone, which was recording the whole incident.

"She started taunting me, cursing me… They were making fun of my race. It was unbearable. It was threatening, I was scared for my life."

When Khadka eventually managed to get the girls out of the vehicle, Malaysia King took the opportunity to spray pepper spray through the partially opened window of the car. She, too, faces charges of assault. Malaysia is also facing charges of bank fraud, assault with a caustic chemical, and conspiracy.

Arna Kimiai's friend, Malaysia King, also has a criminal record of her own, the most recent of which concerns charges of bank fraud. Photo: @hyprgame/Instagram

Source: Instagram

To add insult to injury, the insolent 'Uber Bully' took to social media after the video went viral, trying to pass the blame to Subhakar Khadka, threatening to sue the company and claiming:

"He was literally trying to drop us off in the middle of nowhere. That's not okay at all!"

At Arna Kimiai's hearing, the bully pleaded "not guilty" and was released on bail at $75,000 in April 2021. She faces charges of attempted robbery, assault, battery and violating the local health ordinance.

Arna Kimiai's jail sentence could last up to 16 years, and, considering her arrest record and general lack of respect for other individuals, maybe it is not too harsh a punishment. On 9 March 2021, she was also permanently barred from using Lyft cab services, according to the company.

Arna Kimiai's arrest record

14 July 2015: she was arrested in Los Angeles.

she was arrested in Los Angeles. February 2019 : She allegedly made an unsafe turn, which caused an accident in Los Angeles. In February 2021, the woman whose car she hit filed a civil suit against her.

: She allegedly made an unsafe turn, which caused an accident in Los Angeles. In February 2021, the woman whose car she hit filed a civil suit against her. 12 February 2020 : She was arrested for burglary by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

: She was arrested for burglary by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. 16, July 2020 : She was detained by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

: She was detained by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. March 2021: Arrested for charges of battery, assault, attempted theft, and violating the health codes.

Arna Kimiai opted to turn herself into the authority peacefully and avoided making another scandalous scene. Photo: @whereisthebuzztv/Instagram

Source: Instagram

How old is Arna Kimiai?

Arna Kimiai is 24 years old in 2021 and already has a list of several run-ins with authorities. Her exact date of birth has not been confirmed, although she thanked her fans on Instagram on 29 January for all the birthday wishes that were sent her way. This would make the starlet an Aquarius, who are known to be unpredictable, extreme, and mysterious.

This young influencer seems to have inherited her father's knack for breaking the law and appears to be making more of a negative influence than a positive one. This will indeed affect which companies are still willing to affiliate with her and will probably affect her capacity to earn a living off of social media. Arna Kimiai has already deactivated her Instagram account, as she awaits to face her charges and possible jail time.

Source: Briefly.co.za