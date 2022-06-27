Former chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission Professor Alfred Nevhutanda's mansion and assets have been frozen

The Special Investigating Unit found that he allegedly purchased the R27 million property in 2018 with money from the NLC

The property was purchased with funds from non-profit organisations that had received lotteries grants and is considered unlawful

PRETORIA - A 2 300m2 mansion valued at R27 million and situated in Wonderboom, Pretoria has been frozen by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The multimillion-rand estate is linked to the former chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission, Professor Alfred Nevhutanda, who is the sole director of Vhutanda Investments.

The company allegedly purchased the property in 2018 with money from the NLC. According to Fin24, at the time of the property acquisition, Nevhutanda was the director of Vhutanda Investments as well as the chairman of the board of the NLC.

The unit revealed that the property was purchased by non-profit organisations that had received lotteries grants. As a result, the property was considered proceeds of unlawful activities. The SIU obtained a preservation order pending the final decision of the review application.

Nevhutanda’s role at the NLC was plagued with several scandals. EWN reported that an institute that employed Nevhutanda’s daughter received R41 million in lottery funding. He, however, denied allegations of corruption.

SA appalled by allegations

Social media users believe that no one in positions of power is free from corruption:

Beth Pickett said:

“Nothing will be done. Millions of taxpayers’ money for endless commissions, investigations and court cases. Nobody is ever brought to book or made to repay monies taken.”

Annemarie du Plessis commented:

“Is there no end to these people? Where do they get all of them? Are they produced in a factory? Are there any honest people left in RSA?”

Deon Mello posted:

“Soon they will defrost the assets and the prof will continue frying and chowing them as he did before!”

Rajan Moodaley wrote:

“This is money that was meant for charities.”

Annette Wallis stated:

“Can't honest people be put into these positions already? Shame, to steal from the poor is sad and disgusting.”

Hanli du Plessis added:

“This is the man that used to preach to us about integrity and honesty, eish.”

Lottery board chairperson’s R27 million mansion allegedly paid for by grants

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board chairperson Alfred Nevhutanda's home was allegedly funded directly and indirectly through Lottery grants. The R27 million mansion sits on a 20 0000 square meter piece of land.

Nevhutanda is the director of at least 40 companies and one of them, Vhutanda Investment (Pty) Ltd, received millions through lottery grants. The plot thickens, the home only has a R5.3 million municipal valuation.

