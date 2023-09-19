Who are Ella Mai's parents? Ella Mai is a British singer and songwriter known for her R&B and soul music. She gained widespread recognition with her hit single Boo'd Up, released in 2017. The song received critical acclaim and became a commercial success. Get to know the people behind her success.

Mai became famous by posting 15-second clip singing covers of famous songs on Instagram. Photo: @Ella (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ella's soulful voice and catchy tunes have overtaken the music world. But despite being a renowned musician, she is highly secretive about her family and relationships. Here is what you need to know about Ella Mai's parents.

Ella Mai's profiles and bio

Full name Ella Mai Howell Birth date November 3, 1994 Age 28 years (As of 2023) Birthplace London, United Kingdom Nationality British Zodiac sign Scorpio Body measurements 34-26-38 inches Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Profession Singer and Songwriter Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark Brown Marital status In a relationship Social media Instagram Net worth $6 million

Where is Ella Mae from?

Mai is originally from London, England, United Kingdom. She was born in London on November 3, 1994, making her 28 years as of 2023. While she has gained recognition and success in the United States, she is a British singer and songwriter, and her hometown is in London.

Mai gained widespread recognition with her hit single "Boo'd Up," released in 2017. Photo: @Ella (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Ella Mai's parents' nationality?

Ella Mai's father is Irish, while her mother is Jamaican. Ella Mai's mom was a cake designer, loved American jazz music, and named her daughter after Ella Fitzgerald. Her mother was also her biggest inspiration during adolescence for the classical jazz tunes she often played.

Ella Mai's mother and father split up when she was young, and she was raised by her mother. Details about their break up have not been published. The musician often talks about her mom, who has been influential in her career, but rarely mentions her father.

Ella Mai's career

Her career in the music industry has been marked by rapid success and critical acclaim. Here is an overview of her career:

Early beginnings

Mai developed an interest in music from a young age. She attended the British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) in London, where she honed her skills as a musician and began her formal music education. During her time at BIMM, she started to gain recognition for her singing ability.

Mai at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Collaboration with DJ Mustard

After relocating to the United States, Ella Mai crossed paths with DJ Mustard, a well-known music producer and DJ. This partnership proved to be a pivotal moment in her career. DJ Mustard signed her to his label, 10 Summers Records, an imprint of Interscope Records.

Debut Eps

Ella Mai released her debut EP, Time and Change, in 2016. These projects helped introduce her to a broader audience and showcased her R&B and soulful sound.

Breakthrough single

In 2018, Ella released Boo'd Up, a massive hit. The song received widespread acclaim and succeeded commercially, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart. It also earned Ella recognition as a rising star in the R&B genre.

Ella Mai's songs

Below is a list of some of her notable songs:

Put It All on Me

Feels

Love Me Like That (Champion Love)

Boo'd Up (Remix featuring Nicki Minaj and Quavo)

Trip (Remix featuring Jacquees)

Not Another Love Song

Whatchamacallit (featuring Chris Brown)

Everything (featuring John Legend)

Good Bad

Own It (with Stormzy and Burna Boy)

Easy (with Ty Dolla $ign)

Close (featuring V.V. Brown)

Self-titled debut album

In October 2018, Ella released her self-titled debut album, Ella Mai. The album featured Boo'd Up and the hit single Trip. It received positive reviews from critics and fans, solidifying her position in the music industry.

Mai poses for the 'Boo'd Up' award during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Dan MacMedan

Source: Getty Images

Awards and recognition

Mai's success with Boo'd Up earned her several award nominations, including Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best R&B Song in 2019. She also won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for her self-titled debut album.

Continued success

Mai has continued to release music and build on her success. She has dropped singles like Shot Clock and Not Another Love Song. She remains a prominent figure in contemporary R&B music.

Interesting facts about Ella Mai

She had to deal with bullying at school for her British accent.

She became famous by posting a 15-second clip singing covers of famous songs on Instagram.

She competed on the 11th season of The XFactor UK in 2014 as part of a girl group called Arize .

. Her first hit single Blood Up went platinum in June 2018.

went platinum in June 2018. Ella is a fan of Arsenal FC.

She won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for Blood Up in 2019.

in 2019. She was named after the great jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald.

She has collaborated with artists such as Chris Brown, Usher, Meek Mill, and Ed Sheeran.

Mai competed on the 11th season of The XFactor UK in 2014 as part of a girl group called Arize. Photo: @Ella (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Where did Ella Mai live?

Ella has lived in different places throughout her life. She was born in London and later moved to New York at 12. She then returned to England to pursue her music career. She resides in Los Angeles but often travels to other places for tours and performances.

What is Ella Mai's net worth?

The celebrated musician has an estimated net worth of $6 million. She derives her income from her successful music career.

The above concerns Ella Mai's parents, career, and early life. The singer credits her success and affection for her mother, offering compliments and dedicating songs to her.

READ ALSO: Val Kilmer: age, children, wife, movies, health, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Val Kilmer. Who is he? Val Kilmer is an American actor known for his diverse and accomplished film, television, and theatre career.

He gained widespread recognition for portraying Iceman in the 1986 action film Top Gun opposite Tom Cruise. In 2015, he was diagnosed with throat cancer, which left him with permanent damage. Where is he now?

Source: Briefly News