Singer Makhadzi had a successful One Woman Show attended by some of Mzansi's hot celebrities

Netizens gave the singer her flowers, and one person who also reached out to her was Cyan Boujee

However, gossipmonger Musa Khawula noted how some of the ladies were gossiping about Makhadzi and Cyan

It was an eventful One Woman Show at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo. Makhadzi brought her A-game and had people talking.

Cyan Boujee went up to Makhadzi to congratulate her on a successful show. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Cyan Boujee congratulates Makhadzi

In the trending video, Cyan Boujee proved to be a girlie's girl by hugging and seemingly congratulating Makhadzi following her performance.

She attended the show, and she seemed happy and hyped for Makhadzi. Many people found this heartwarming.

Were Makhadzi's dancers gossipping about her and Cyan?

Musa Khawula alleged that one of Makhadzi's people was gossiping, but who they were gossiping about remains a mystery.

Peeps said, judging by the body language and the pointing, they were likely gossiping about Cyan Boujee as one of the ladies pointed at her.

In his video caption, Khawula said, "Makhadzi with Cyan Boujee at Peter Mokaba Stadium; Polokwane meanwhile Makhadzi's friend is gossiping in the background."

Watch the video here.

Mzanso add 2-cents to Musa's video

Netizens had plenty to add about the video. From Cyan Boujee's outfit to the gossiping happening in the background.

@Zayen30 claimed:

"After her BBLs, I totally understand why she is dressed like that. What a queen."

@skhalo_xolo laughed:

"They can only SBWL look at that one is gossiping about Makhadzi's make-up!"

@ChrisEcxel102 stated:

"Not Makhadzi's friend gossiping about Cyan Boujee's alleged beatation and that she covered it so well with makeup."

@BlazingLEGOs stated:

"Only you could spot the gossip because this is your career, and if you say she was gossiping, then she definitely was."

Source: Briefly News