Social media users unearthed an old article which depicted some of the mean comments made by Dineo Moloisane about Idols SA singer, Noma

This came after the socialite had rejected Londie London's apology, calling it performative and insincere

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star said some mean things about Dineo Moloisane's physical appearance

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Socialite Dineo Moloisane was caught red-handed body-shaming other women. Image: Dineomoloisane

Source: Instagram

Social media unearthed an article which spoke about Dineo Moloisane's mean comments about former Idols SA contestant, Noma.

This follows the drama between her and reality TV star Londie London, where she called her out for calling her "horse face" who has "horse teeth."

Dineo's previous tweets come back to haunt her

Responding to her statement, where she rejected the former Real Housewives of Durban star, Londie London's apology, a fan reminded Dineo of her own past comments about Noma's weight.

In the article by TimesLive, Dineo said Noma was not a star and that she should correct that by losing weight.

User @Sisi_Gertrude shared a screenshot of the article, which served as a reminder that she forgot about her own mean comments.

"Bathong, can someone pull out those statements Dineo made about Norma from idols? It seems the internet forgets too quickly. I can’t be the only one who remembers Dineo fat-shaming her."

Another user, @iwillfetchu, said Dineo made some nasty comments about Miss Thato during her Instagram love sessions.

"This girl used to talk about Miss Thato unprovoked on her live videos. She never describes girls appropriately unless she is afraid of them. Why must we feel sorry for her? She will not speak nasty things about londie London akamo trapa she knows her."

Londie London's apology rejected

Taking to Instagram following the backlash, Londie said she should not have made those mean comments about another woman's appearance, labelling her behaviour as out of character.

"I just want to address something that has been trending online about me. I made mean comments about someone's appearance; Dineo and I would like to apologise. The comments were very mean, and I even hate to just rewatch that video. It was very out of character for me," she said.

However, the apology was not only rejected but also deemed insincere and lacked accountability.

"After careful consideration, we wish to state unequivocally that this apology is not accepted. Firstly, the conduct is not out of character for Londie London, as similar behaviour has been demonstrated previously," said the influencer.

She also mentioned that her reason to apologise was driven by the brands that sponsor her, calling it a "self-serving attempt at damage control."

Londie and Dineo Moloisane's drama escalated. Image: Londielondon

Source: Instagram

Londie London shares reason she quit acting

In more Londie London news, Briefly News previously reported that she revealed the real reason why she quit acting.

Londie made this revelation on the podcast Read The Room, but she refrained from speaking or mentioning the production house or show; however, she did rant about the horrible filming experience with a male actor.

Source: Briefly News