Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's family melts hearts

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's family portrait melted hearts.

Source: Instagram

Actress Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema and her partner Tino Chinyani continue to melt hearts online as fans shower their family with love.

The two have become known for serving consistent couple and family goals, from heartfelt tributes to sweet family moments shared on social media.

On Thursday, 19 June 2025, social media user @odedanilo shared a wholesome family picture of Simz Ngema, Tino Chinyani and their two sons. The social media user gushed at the picture, which they captioned:

“This is such a beautiful photograph 🤍”

In the family portrait, Simz Ngema, Tino Chinyani and their two sons are dressed in black outfits. Simz Ngema is holding their second-born son, whom she kisses on the forehead. Meanwhile, Tino Chinyani kisses Simz on her forehead. In the foreground, their older son, Tiyani, stood in the middle, holding onto his dad’s hand with a sweet, proud smile.

See the photo below:

Netizens show love to Simz Ngema's family

The picture left Mzansi in its feels. Several netizens showered Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani’s family with love. Others highlighted the importance of family, with some feeling motivated to start their own.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Zani_Baccaria remarked:

“These days, this is harder to find than money. Our future is scary.”

@valkaritu gushed:

“Eish. You see the way he is kissing her? It is clear he loves her❤️I love, love. I wish them all the best ❤️❤️”

@Ojoma321 said:

“I will recreate this soon 🙏”

@taspitch3 asked:

“Is there anyone who knows someone around JHB who does these kinda shoots?”

One eagle-eyed user highighted something that cannot be unseen. They shared a cheeky observation about one child.

@umwamidarius joked:

“There is always one neglected child. First Borns. See how everyone else in the picture is receiving a kiss, minus one who is just being held, not to fall.”

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's family received praise on social media.

Source: Instagram

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's bedroom video sparks reactions

Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema previously sparked reactions after sharing a bedroom video, giving fans a taste of what they get up to before they start their day.

Former Muvhango actress Simphiwe Ngema shared the reality that most parents go through. The model and singer posted a video of herself and Tino Chinyani hesitating to get up and attend to their son.

In the clip, Tino declared himself divorced from his 'kids' while Simphiwe laughs and says she was also tired.

Simz Ngema celebrates her 35th birthday

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Simz Ngema celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday, 29 August 2024.

The South African media personality posted three stunning pictures on Instagram to mark her special day. In the photos, Simz Ngema was a sight to behold in a beautiful white dress with a side vent.

Fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt birthday messages, with others praising Simz Ngema for her work.

