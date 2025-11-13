Meet Luke Belmar: 11 facts about the Capital Club founder and crypto investor

Luke Belmar is a powerhouse entrepreneur reshaping the digital landscape through crypto and e-commerce. Rising from humble beginnings, this Argentinian innovator founded Capital Club and has mastered dropshipping and bold crypto investments.

Luke Belmar on February 5, 2022 (L), on March 11, 2024 (R). Photo: @lukebelmar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Luke Belmar was born in Argentina before relocating to the United States at the age of 16.

before relocating to the United States After moving to the United States, Belmar worked various odd jobs before entering the e-commerce scene.

before entering the e-commerce scene. He founded Capital Club in 2019 and earns over $200,000 per month from monthly membership subscriptions.

and from monthly membership subscriptions. Luke Belmar invested in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies during the mid-2010s.

Luke Belmar's profile summary

Full name Luke Belmar Gender Male Date of birth 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Argentina Current residence Miami, United States Nationality Argentinian Ethnicity White Siblings Nate Belmar Relationship status Dating Profession Digital entrepreneur, investor, and online personality Net worth $25 million - $60 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

Exploring Luke Belmar's biography and his lesser-known facts

Luke Belmar is an e-commerce investor who maintains a low profile about his life, despite commanding a significant fan base across social media platforms.

Luke Belmar on May 29, 2025. Photo: @lukebelmar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

1. He is an Argentinian national

Luke Belmar (aged 29 as of 2025) was born in 1996 in Argentina, but he relocated to the United States as a teenager with only $200 to support him. He holds Argentinian nationality.

2. His brother is Nate Belmar

Luke Belmar has a brother named Nate Belmar. Nate is also an entrepreneur and biohacker who has built a thriving online community through fitness and wellness.

3. After relocating to the United States, he worked odd jobs to survive

Luke worked various menial jobs after arriving in the US, including cleaning, to make ends meet. In an interview, he talked of his early experiences in the United States. He stated,

I started waiting tables, juggling two or three jobs simultaneously, even resorting to sleeping in my car to save money. In the U.S., many restaurants pay tips on the same day. I vividly remember depositing the cash at Wells Fargo's ATM in my car, where it instantly reflected in my bank account balance.

Luke Belmar on October 14, 2025 (L), December 31, 2024 (R). Photo: @lukebelmar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

4. He began investing in cryptocurrency in the mid-2010s

In 2015, Luke learnt about cryptocurrency and became an early investor in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DeFi tokens. For instance, he held 1% of the token supply of PancakeSwap when its market cap was $25 million, substantially increasing his wealth through strategic reinvestment in crypto.

5. He is into e-commerce

Luke taught himself digital marketing and launched multiple e-commerce stores through dropshipping, scaling some into multi-million-dollar brands. For instance, through Facebook ads, he has helped launch numerous stores that have become multi-million-dollar brands.

6. Luke Belmar is the Capital Club founder

According to his LinkedIn profile, Luke founded Capital Club in 2019. It is a private and decentralised entrepreneur network focused on wealth creation, biohacking, business growth, and global networking. The community grew to over 15,000 members, generating significant monthly subscription revenue estimated at $200,000.

7. He leveraged his personal brand through Instagram

Belmar credits Instagram Live as the one that helped him leverage his popularity in the digital scene. Although a low number of audience members attended his earlier events, Luke consistently spoke on the platform about online business strategies, building a huge fan base. He has since branched out to YouTube, where he boasts over 462K subscribers.

Luke Belmar in Argentina on January 13, 2025. Photo: @lukebelmar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

8. Luke Belmar boasts an impressive net worth

According to Growth Hackers, Luke Belmar has an estimated net worth of between $25 million and $60 million. His fortune primarily stems from his successful career as a digital entrepreneur, crypto investor, and online personality.

In an X post on May 22, 2023, Luke Belmar revealed that he made his first million at the age of 23. He captioned,

I made my first million at 23. I don’t think I was mentally ready but I realized that I had to learn some serious skills and info on how the world works in order to keep it. If you make a million dollars you best become a millionaire. Life tends to place you where you belong.

9. Luke Belmar's girlfriend's identity remains private

Despite his immense popularity as a cryptocurrency trader, Luke Belmar prefers to keep his personal life private, and there are no reports of his wife or girlfriend. In a video shared on Facebook, Luke revealed that he has only dated one woman his entire life. He said,

I’ve only been on one date my entire life. I’ve only been with one woman my entire life. And the reason being I've never shared about this. I'm a person that's content…I dont want entertain divisive energy.

10. The Argentinian native boasts a massive fan base on social media

Besides being a digital entrepreneur and investor, Luke Belmar is a prominent digital creator boasting a significant following across social media platforms. For instance, he has over 729,000 followers on Instagram and 791,100 on X (Twitter).

Luke on December 17, 2019 (L). Belmar in Scottsdale, Arizona, on October 31, 2022 (R). Photo: @lukebelmar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

11. Luke Belmar follows a strict lifestyle

Luke Belmar follows a very disciplined and focused lifestyle designed to optimise his productivity and personal growth. For instance, he has established a strict morning routine to help clear his mind, developed a 100-page-a-day reading habit, and a consistent eating routine.

Trivia

Luke has faced criticism over the legitimacy of his Capital Club.

He describes himself as a digital nomad, living and working globally across the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

He is a steadfast Christian believer.

Final word

At just 29, Luke Belmar continues to lead in entrepreneurship and crypto investing. Through Capital Club, he has realised his mission to connect and elevate entrepreneurs globally. He is also involved in e-commerce, helping brands double their revenues through his digital advertising strategies, such as Facebook ads.

READ MORE: Dennis Alan Taylor's bio

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Dennis Alan Taylor, a British-Argentinian former investment banker best known as the father of American actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

Despite his daughter's stardom, he prefers to stay away from public scrutiny. After retiring from investment banking, he ventured into powerboat racing, winning multiple awards.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News