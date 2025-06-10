Award-winning actress Connie Ferguson celebrated her 55th birthday on Tuesday 10 June 2025

A video of her in the gym sparked interest in how the former The Queen actress doesn't look her age

Connie Ferguson previously shared her skincare and anti-aging routine in her interviews and on her social media

Halala! Renowned South African actress Connie Ferguson is celebrating turning a year older. The former The Queen star turned 55 on Tuesday 10 June 2025.

Connie Ferguson, who was recently in the news for failing to attend the funeral of fellow actor Presley Chweneyagae, had netizens gasping for air after a video of her in the gym was shared online.

Entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News re-shared a video of Connie Ferguson going through her paces in the gym. In the video, Connie is doing agility ladder drills. The video was captioned:

“Connie Ferguson putting in work in the gym.”

In the comments, several netizens were curious to know how Connie Ferguson manages to stay in shape and look younger than her age. Well, you’re in luck because this article will answer just that.

Connie Ferguson doesn't hit the gym for physical fitness only

The Kings of Jo’burg star is a fitness fanatic and often shares videos of herself in the gym. During a sit down with Women’s Health, Connie Ferguson detailed her exercise regimen.

She shared that she hits the gym four to five times a week and rests on the other days. Her exercise regimen consists of a mix of cardio-intense pad work, weight training and resistance training. She said the combos that she does are long and aren’t only meant for physical fitness but for her mental health as well.

On her social media, Connie Ferguson shared a video of herself completing 1,000 skips and a 40-minute intense body conditioning workout.

Connie Ferguson reveals anti-wrinkle secrets

Connie Ferguson also shared her secret on maintaining a wrinkle-free face. The Heart of the Hunter actress disclosed in an Instagram post on 18 August 2023 that in addition to natural remedies, she also gets professional help once in a while.

In the post, Ferguson showered Dr Sandi Dyonase with praise and lists the treatments that he specialises in. Although the filmmaker didn’t share the treatments she has received, she revealed that Dr Dyonase specialises in anti-aging procedures, wrinkle fillers, non-surgical facelifts and rhinoplasty, as well as skin tightening of the face and neck.

“I don’t often wear makeup unless it’s for a shoot or I’m attending an event, so it’s important for me to maintain a naturally healthy, glowing skin! I don’t eat too badly, 👀, I exercise regularly, drink lots of water and maintain a good skincare routine at home. But even with that, going for a professional treatment from time to time gives you that little bit of extra,” Connie Ferguson said.

