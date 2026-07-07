Former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina has continued to live her best life in Cape Town

The Miss Universe Nigeria beauty queen has been under scrutiny after it was revealed that she might face deportation

Many social media users have been glued to Chichi's Instagram page, and the comments under her latest post remain negative

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Chidimma Adetshina posted snaps in Cape Town amid deportation reports. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

After reports that the Department of Home Affairs is seeking the deportation of Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina, she remains living her best life in Cape Town.

Why Chidimma posted snaps in Cape Town?

South African socialite Blackbarbielish reacted to Chidimma's post, asking if he was okay.

"Hope you're good, my baby!!!!" she exclaimed, to which Chichi replied with, "I am."

Chidimma kept responding to numerous comments from trolls and admirers. One nasty reply from ntando0308, which said, "Have you left?" prompted a response from Chichi, who responded with emojis implying, "No."

Below are some of the reactions from Chichi's followers:

mrnollywoodng said:

"Fresh. South Africa is now a pan African ennemy. Your God is fighting for you. SA TAXI PROTESTS NO CUSTOMERS LANDLORDS NO TENANTS."

mifahlouis replied:

"Chidimma Vanessa, anytime I see you, I see the moon, and when I close my eye, I see something different, secretly incredible, big up to I am your boy gangster from Africa, much love."

lindy0416 asked:

"The police are looking for you...apparently you have broken the South African law by entering the country illegally. Is it true Chichi?"

ebuka_thefirst encouraged Chidimma:

"Remain strong. I admire your resilience, and we would like to have you on live (IG or TikTok), which would be fine, just spare some time so you can reconnect with people who cherished you. Love and light."

Check out the snap below:

Why is Chidimma facing deportation?

Adetshina appeared at the Cape Town Regional Court on 9 June 2026 following her arrest. The immigration officials apprehended her at her family home in Summer Greens, but she was later released on a warning. The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is still fighting to have Chidimma deported. Meanwhile, she has been released under strict conditions.

If that is not all, her mother, Anabela Rungo, was arrested in 2025 for allegedly violating the Immigration Act and the Identification Act.

Her next appearance is on 16 July 2026.

Chidimma Adetshina was arrested and was said to be facing deportation but has zero worries as she wined and dined in Cape Town. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Twitter

Chidimma claps back at 30 June warning

In more Chidimma Adetshina news, as previously reported by Briefly News, Chidimma has been unbothered by some of the comments calling for her deportation.

Before the 30 June deadline hit, some trolls came at her and reminded her that she had to leave. Not letting the negativity get to her, Chidimma clapped back at some of the nasty comments from trolls.

She reacted with a gif to TikTok user @Zozzo's reply, which said, “30 June ke lala.” She also asked people why she should stay away from South Africa, also adding that people have been asking her to leave since 2024, yet she remains in the country.

Source: Briefly News