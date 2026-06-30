Chidimma Adetshina Snaps Back at 30 June ‘Warning’ Amid Deportation News: “Why Should I?”
- On 9 June 2026, Chidimma Adetshina appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court after her arrest by police and immigration authorities in Summer Greens
- Chidimma publicly dismissed criticisms regarding her immigration status in South Africa, even as reports suggest she awaits deportation to Nigeria
- The former Miss South Africa finalist attracted significant attention after re-entering the country unlawfully and brushed off warnings to depart by 30 June
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On 9 June, Chidimma appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court after her arrest in Summer Greens, Cape Town. The young woman was detained by police and immigration authorities.
This apprehension followed a lengthy and complex investigation by the Department of Home Affairs into the citizenship status of both Chidimma Adetshina and her parents.
While she has maintained a relatively low profile on her primary Instagram account, Adetshina has been highly active in responding to detractors who have challenged her right to remain in South Africa.
Chidimma laughs off 30 June deadline
Utilising her TikTok platform, she has appeared unbothered by the legal drama. In the comment section of her post on 17 June, the beauty queen responded to anti-immigrant protesters who reminded her of the looming deadline by replying with several dismissive comments.
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TikTok user @Zozzo added the date:
“30 June ke lala”
Chidimma Adetshina quickly responded with a nonchalant meme.
User @Obani Williamz motivated Chidimma for snapping back at the comments by writing:
“My baby I'm so happy you are now standing up to these !d!0ts. 😂”
@menzizulu took a hint at an illegal status by commenting:
“You used creative ways to enter South Africa😂”
@mr2damgud also wrote the date of 30 June and received a response from Chidimma:
“30 June is coming!!”
The Nigerian beauty pageant titleholder Chidimma replied:
“Since 2024 right😐”
TikTok user @KeleMogalatladi asked if Chidimma can stay away from South Africa:
“Cant stay away from SA hey”
The beauty pageant title holder, Chidimma, replied:
“Why should I?”
Chidimma's arrest traced back to her parentage
Over the weekend, it was reported that 25-year-old Chidimma Adetshina is awaiting deportation following her arrest by immigration officials. The complexities of this case trace back to her parentage.
Chimmi Adetshina was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father who held permanent residency and a Mozambican mother who was found to have committed identity fraud to pose as a South African citizen.
Consequently, the Department of Home Affairs confiscated the identification and travel documents belonging to both Chidimma Adetshina and her son in 2024.
According to Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, she was notified about the legal proceedings but failed to respond to the department's formal notices.
During her time in Nigeria to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, Chidimma was issued a Nigerian passport. She subsequently applied for a South African visitor’s visa, which was rejected after she submitted a fraudulent bank statement.
Petition signed to disqualify Chidimma
Following her denied visa application, as Briefly News reported, Chidimma Adetshina was officially declared a prohibited person in 2024.
Despite this strict designation, she bypassed immigration controls and entered SA illegally through the Lebombo border post from Mozambique, falsely presenting herself as a South African citizen.
Her subsequent application for a letter of good cause was unequivocally rejected. Furthermore, after a petition was signed, Chidimma was disqualified from the competition.
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Source: Briefly News
Nicolette Marais (Editor) With more than 17 years writing experience in both creative and media-related platforms, Nicolette has worked in a wide range of industries. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and was awarded Manager of the Year (2023, 2024, 2025). E-mail: nicolette.marais@briefly.co.za