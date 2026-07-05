Entertainment journalist Bianca Van Wyk recently revealed why actress and content creator Mel Viloen has not been arrested like her husband, Peet Viljoen

The Viljoens recently sparked a debate on social media when Peet Viljoen was arrested after landing in South Africa on 16 June 2026

Social media users took to Van Wyk's video on Saturday, 4 July 2026, to reveal why Mrs Viljoen is not in court

Why reality TV star Mel Viljoen is not on trial yet

Source: Instagram

South Africans are wondering why Real Housewives of Pretoria star Melany "Mel" Viljoen is not in court with her husband Peet Viljoen, who was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on 16 June 2026.

The actress previously made headlines when she revealed why her husband was nabbed at the airport after he was released from a US prison.

Mel Viljoen also trended on social media when she stormed off at OR Tambo Airport when she was interviewed by numerous reporters.

Entertainment reporter Bianca Van Wyk shared on her TikTok account on Saturday, 4 July 2026, why the reality TV star has not been arrested yet.

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A TikToker asked Van Wyk, " Why is Mel not in court too, like her husband, who is on trial?"

Van Wyk replied: "Because we are waiting for the NPA to make a decision on the allegations of fraud related to the Tammy Taylor saga. The Hawks have finished their investigation and handed it over to the NPA. Now, we are waiting for the NPA to make a decision on prosecution, whether they decide to prosecute or not."

Van Wyk also shares that the reason Peet Viljoen is in court has nothing to do with Melany Viljoen, as they only met in 2012, and Peet is in court for alleged crimes committed in 2010.

"That is a separate case; it's now for the NPA to make a decision on how to proceed regarding the alleged fraud allegations," adds Van Wyk.

Social media users comment on the video and the case

KVV said:

"Let’s hope they [NPA] decide wisely."

🖤SêmaarnetLiza🖤🖤 reacted:

"Oh, ok, no, but I don't think Mr Mike will be able to stop this prosecution."🌸

Liz wrote:

"The NPA must do the right thing, please."

Lesley-Anne Modiano responded:

"Will Bolhuis be able to stop this prosecution?"

Camagwinee reacted:

"A Netflix documentary is brewing over here👀s."

Liza Pagani - McConnach replied:

"Am I the only one confused by her [Mel Viljoen] statement, this is a civil matter? Then why would it be with the NPA? 😳"

Just Me reacted:

"Welcome back, Viljoens. You are excellent in your job. Remember that queen."

Maphakathi said:

"Thief praising a thief, it's in the genes and of accepting love where you are treated as low class 😂😂😂."

Why reality TV star Mel Viljoen is not on trial yet

Source: Facebook

Peet Viljoen speaks about Mel Viljoen's release from prison

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that celebrity lawyer and podcaster Peet Viljoen discussed his wife, Mel Viljoen's release from the Aurora Detention Center on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

The pair made headlines in March 2026 when they were arrested for shoplifting from a store in America.

South Africans on social media were stunned by Mel's release from prison and commented on her relationship with Peet.

Source: Briefly News