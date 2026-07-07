A rugby player's wife revealed the reality behind a lifestyle many people only see from the sidelines

She explained why one part of married life becomes almost impossible when rugby comes first

Her comments about social media and family life struck a chord with thousands of viewers

Nika van der Merwe is married to Duhan van der Merwe. Image: @neeks_vdm and @duhanvandermerwe

Source: Instagram

Being married to a professional rugby player may look exciting from the outside, but one rugby wife has revealed that the lifestyle comes with challenges many people never see. Mzansi weighed in with their thoughts.

Nika van der Merwe, who is married to international rugby player Duhan van der Merwe, shared a TikTok video explaining what she has learned from being married to a professional rugby player. According to Nika, one of the biggest lessons she has learned is that plans can change at any moment.

She explained that team selection, injuries, and competition standings can all affect whether a player is available for family events, holidays, and celebrations. She added that spouses often have to adapt quickly because rugby schedules can change without warning.

"You can never make plans, ever."

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Nika opened up about the reality of being married to a rugby star. Image: @neeks_vdm

Source: Instagram

Biggest challenge of being a rugby wife

Neeks said long periods apart mean partners have to become comfortable spending time alone and build their own lives through hobbies, friendships and strong support systems. She also highlighted how harsh social media criticism affects not only players but their families, saying,

"The comments that get left all over social media, they have a massive effect."

Despite the sacrifices, she said she would still choose the lifestyle again.

"Would I choose this life again? In a bloody heartbeat."

Explains why mental health matters in rugby

Mental health experts say professional rugby players face intense pressure to always appear strong, but constant public scrutiny, criticism and the demands of elite sport can leave many struggling with anxiety, burnout and other mental health challenges, making support and understanding just as important as physical fitness.

View the TikTok video below:

Viewers react to Nika van der Merwe

Her honest take resonated with thousands of viewers. This is what Mzansi had to say on her page:

Julie ✌🏻 said:

"I think people forget that the players are human and do have families who may see the stuff they write all over social media."

Tshego Modiba related:

"Very big on not planning anything. Had to plan a wedding in 2 weeks. Hubby plays soccer 😂"

Mrs Chevi laughed:

"Taking notes 📝 because I am going to be a rugby WAG in my next life."

nontokozo.mzz admitted:

"Being a sports wife seems nice on TV. I couldn't 😭😭 I need attention like a newborn."

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Source: Briefly News