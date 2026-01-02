Smoke & Mirrors fan-favourite character Sakhile will become the new mayor of Emnyameni

Actor Siyabonga Sepotokele's character recently made headlines when he was announced as a councilor

Fans of the eTV soapie recently commented on Sakhile and Jaxon's storyline on social media

'Smoke & Mirrors' January spoiler: Sakhile becomes mayor. Images: @etvSnM

Source: Twitter

Actor Siyabonga Sepotokele's character Sakhile will be announced as mayor and beat Meshack Mavuso Magabane's character Jaxon in eTV's cancelled telenovela Smoke & Mirrors.

Magabane's politician character, who stars opposite former Generations Melusi Yeni, will be exposed to his corruption and removed.

The eTV telenovela shared on its X account on 1 January 2026, that Jaxon believes he's in charge.

"Mara uJaxon seems to believe he’s in charge, and I’m genuinely curious to see where this mindset will lead him. It's time for a change! #smokeandmirrors tune in tonight at 9 PM," wrote the show.

The TVSA Smoke & Mirrors, Tuesday, 6 January 2026 teaser reveals that Sakhile will find a new hope when evidence exposing Jaxon's corruption lands in his hands.

The Wednesday, 7 January 2026, teaser reads: "Jaxon reels as reports expose his corruption, and his position is threatened."

The Thursday, 8 January 2026, teaser reveals that Jaxon will scramble after the corruption exposé as the community rallies behind Sakhile.

Wednesday, 14 January 2026, says: "Jaxon will scramble to repay R20-million to the municipality."

The Tuesday, 27 January 2026, reveals that Jaxon will lose Martha's hotel to Stan, and the community celebrates Sakhile as mayor.

Smoke and Mirrors fans react to the current storyline

Boineelo Mogatwe said:

"Jaxon, with his pride, will reap what he sowed. It's a Yes from me for Mr Buthelezi."

Leon Senzo replied:

"I'll leave with him, imagine a sleeping, walking, and talking Mayor like Sakhile."

Bekeka Shumane wrote:

"Sakhile must win for a better life."

"Thabang Clifford De Mosothoane responded:

"It's about time Zwelethu and Zakhile rule this town, phakama Zakhile."

Portia Ntokozo Ngwenya reacted:

"Can the writer resurrect Mr. Smith's sister T? I’m not happy with yesterday's episode; she was lonely."

Felix Golden Kampingo Sibandeh replied:

"I'm worried about Sakhile. What happened to the previous councilor?"

Matshediso Leche wrote:

"Poor Jaxon has forgotten that the one who laughs last laughs longer."

Smangza Tonele replied:

"So Smoke and Mirrors writers think that, by taking out Jaxon as a mayor and putting this Sakhile guy character, will make things better, shame they got another thing coming, cos Jaxon character used to entertain the viewers, something this Sakhile guy character can't do."

Laone Pearl Matsetse reacted:

"I love this couple. Started loving them the time they plotted against Ceaser, that time Jaxon caught Martha and Ceaser in bed together. Since then, they've been my fav."

'Smoke & Mirrors' Sakhile becomes mayor. Images: @etvSnM

Source: Twitter

Actor Khaya Xaba bows out of Smoke and Mirrors as Mpendulo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that newcomer Khayalethu "Khaya" Xaba has bid farewell to his character as Mpendulo on Smoke and Mirrors.

The rising star took to his social media account this week to thank fans for supporting him and to confirm his exit.

Viewers of the TV show were surprised when e.tv revealed in a statement that the telenovela had been canned.

