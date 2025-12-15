Former Imbewu: The Seed actor Melusi Yeni recently opened up about the cancellation of Smoke & Mirrors

Yeni, who plays the character of Detective Phakathi on the eTV show, is famously known for his roles on Generations and Durban Gen

Viewers of the eTV show previously took to social media to comment on the cancellation of the telenovela

'Generations' star Melusi Yeni thanks 'Smoke & Mirrors' fans for support. Image: trufm

Source: Twitter

Former Generations actor Melusi Yeni recently opened up about playing the character of Detective Phakathi and the end of eTV's popular telenovela Smoke & Mirrors.

ETV surprised South Africans earlier in 2025 when it announced that the fan-favourite TV show Smoke & Mirrors will be coming to an end in 2026.

Myeni recently made headlines when he bagged a role on SABC1's latest telenovela Amalanga Awafani.

The star reveals in an interview with Drum Magazine that he had a great time acting alongside the best actors in the industry.

Yeni, who portrayed the detective role on the show, adds: "I'm also grateful for the outpouring support from the viewers, who week in and week out tune in to make the show a success."

The eTV soapie shared a clip on its X account on 3 December 2025, of Yeni portraying the role of Detective Phakathi, on the telenovela.

Social media users respond to the end of Smoke & Mirrors

@Bright_Afrika wrote:

"Everything was too fast for a soapie.. It's a nice show, though I'm enjoying it. Oh uNomeva nelaxhwele bethuna."

@DJMaverickZA responded:

"I'm glad they did. The show is great, and if they prolong it, it will eventually get boring. So out whilst it's still hot."

@Oreokametsee said:

"I stopped watching when Nomeva and Nxuka left, and they killed Caesar hai."

@Marcia______ replied:

"Yah, I thought as much when the original Caesar left, I knew it was downhill."

@Miss_Thola responded:

"So you're telling me hor* (that) House of Zwide is doing better than Scandal and Smoke and Mirrors? Phela that show okare ba dladisa, it's so bad. I only watch it because of 4 people."

@G_M_Dlamini reacted:

"One thing about eTV, they love cashing all in on risks, I'm pretty sure, they'll replace the telenovela with Zulu-dubbed Indian series."

@DoreenMasinga replied:

"Yhuuu!! Isitha and House of Zwide are no longer safe. eTV is on operation, close everything."

@shireenhlalele said:

"But this one was better. How did House of Zwide escape this? Even Scandal is better than House of Zwide. What the heck is going on there by eTV?"

'Generations' actor Melusi Yeni opens up 'Smoke & Mirrors' ending. Images: MelusiYeni

Source: Instagram

Generations star Melusi Yeni bags a new role in Isifiso

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that seasoned South African actor Melusi Yeni was ecstatic to make a comeback after taking an extended break from acting.

The popular actor, who has acted in several productions, including Generations, Imbewu: The Seed, and Durban Gen, has bagged another major role.

Melusi revealed that he will be joining the cast of the popular Mzansi Magic soapie Isifiso, playing the role of a businessman named Sibonelo.

Source: Briefly News