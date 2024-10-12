ANC Youth League Leader Warns Cyril Ramaphosa, Threatens to Install Himself as President of SA
- ANC Youth League’s Collen Malatji recently threatened that President Cyril Ramphosa could be removed from office
- Malajati wants at least 50% of the ministers in parliament to be representative of the country's youngsters
- South Africans weren't too complimentary of Malajati after his recent comments about Ramaphosa
South Africans are amused by the ANC Youth League’s (ANCYL) Collen Malatji.
The president of the ANCYL has caused a stir on social media after issuing a warning to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Malatji warned that Ramaphosa will be removed from office if he does not change the structure of the country’s economy.
“If, by December, there is no clear direction, we have resolved that I’m going to install myself as president of this country,” Malatji said.
He added that it was clear the ANCYL could lead better than Ramaphosa.
ANCYL want more youth ministers
Not only are the ANCYL unhappy with the economy, but they also want more youth representation among the country’s leadership.
The ANCYL are calling for 50% of the ministers to be youth representatives.
South Africans troll Malatji
The ANCYL president’s comments didn’t resonate with citizens, with many questioning what was wrong with him.
Keikagile Gaopelo said:
“He is mad this one. He must mind hs language; otherwise, soon he will be called to Luthuli house.”
Lazarus Rabothatat added:
“Listen to this mentality deranged young man. ANC is producing maniac leaders.”
Abel Bigjohn joked:
“I will also install myself a Polo and girlfriend.”
Jongikhaya Ngcebetsha said:
“This was a poor choice for an ANCYL leader when the league is desperate for a leader who will revive it to its former glory.”
Peter Tau Mohapi added:
“He wants to imitate Julius Malema.”
Titus Podile teased:
“To be ANCYL youth league president, you need to have an upside-down brain.”
Malatji criticises Panyaza Lesufi
Malatji isn’t just firing shots at President Ramaphosa; he is also upset at Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Briefly News previously reported that the ANCYL leader criticised Lesufi's choice for his provincial cabinet.
He claimed that some of the MECs in Lesufi's cabinet did not deserve to have posts in government.
