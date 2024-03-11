ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji said he foresees the ruling party winning an outright majority in the upcoming elections

Malatji also issued a bold warning to President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula

Citizens were stunned by Malatji's statements and drew parallels between him and former ANC youth leader Julius Malema

ANC Youth Leader Collen Malatji at the podium during the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) Debate in Cape Town. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader Collen Malatji made waves with his prediction of a 100% election victory for the ANC in the upcoming national and provincial elections.

Malatji fired warning shots at ANC leadership

According to TimesLIVE, Malatji issued a warning to President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

He threatened to overthrow the party's leadership if promises made to address the youth's grievances weren't fulfilled post-election. Particularly social and economic challenges like unemployment.

SA compares Collen Malatji to Julius Malema

Malatji's assertive stance drew attention and sparked discussions on social media. Many citizens highlighted similarities between him and former ANC youth leader Julius Malema.

Read a few comments below:

Amukelani Isaac asked:

"Where does the ANC get these loudmouths from? They are so good at getting them."

Mthunz Mthonjwana wrote:

"Where has the youth league been I thought there was no longer a youth league?"

Leandi Erasmus posted:

"Is he bloody insane? Does he know what he is talking about? He is trying to be Julius Malema number 2?"

Simphiwe Mtambo said:

"The youth in the eyes of the ANC youth league means ages 36 to 55 years."

Zain Abdulla mentioned:

"This sounds very much like a previous youth league president Julius Malema under Jacob Zuma."

Lucky madimetsa added:

"The president said those who want to cause instability will be arrested. "

ANCYL urges veterans to step aside after elections

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ANC Youth League (ANCYL) President Collen Malatji advocated for experienced ANC leaders in parliament to retire after May's elections.

Speaking at the launch of the Northern Cape Youth League Volunteers event in Kuruman, Malatji emphasised the need for a significant infusion of young leaders in parliament and provincial legislatures post-election.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News