Ace Magashule asserted his party's readiness to govern in at least three provinces post-election

Magashule vowed to address critical issues faced by South Africans should the African Congress for Transformation be elected

South Africans on social media are buzzing with scepticism over the party's electoral prospects

Ace Magashule spoke to the media during the launch of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) in Soweto. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

Ace Magashule, the African Congress for Transformation leader, exuded confidence as he mapped out his party's electoral strategy.

With plans to secure victory in three provinces, he believes the African Congress is on the brink of shaking things up, reported SABCNews.

Ace Magashule eyes provincial wins

Magashule said his party is going to win in the Free State, North West, and Northern Cape. With a strong presence established in eight provinces, the party aims to consolidate its position and emerge as a force in the upcoming elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tackling SA challenges

Magashule outlined the key areas his party intends to prioritise, from combating education exclusion to advocating for land rights and tackling water shortages.

Magashule's political ambitions stun SA

Considering Magashule's sketchy political past, many South Africans don't believe Magushule's hopes will be realised.

Read a few comments below:

Matured democracy said:

"Ace could win free State as his province of residing if am not mistaken, following his track record with Free State voters."

Krk Mathabatha posted:

"Full of himself this asbestos chap."

Motsamai RD Motsamai

"I doubt that one sir. How do you get discredited and win elections? People are maturing politically and beginning to see between wrong and right."

Blu Man asked:

"Why not join his former president Zuma in his madness?"

Musa C Lukhele added:

"Lol even EFF cant possibly win so many. This man is delusional."

Ace Magashule and bodyguards allegedly assault man

In another article, Briefly News reported that former Free State premier Ace Magashule allegedly assaulted a man in the Free State because of a T-shirt.

The man refused to take a t-shirt the party members were handing out, and when he threw the shirt. It allegedly landed on Magashule. South Africans were livid at the man's assault.

Source: Briefly News