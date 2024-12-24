Global site navigation

“So Much Respect”: SA Impressed With Man’s Neat Home Life in a Shack
by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A young content creator uploaded one of his daily vlogs showing online users what his life looked like
  • The local man, who lives in a shack in Cape Town, showed himself cleaning his humble home
  • Many social media users shared that they were impressed with his efforts to keep his home tidy

A man showed his life in a shack.
A young man impressed people with how he maintained his humble home. Images: @anovuyo_mlata
Everyone should strive to maintain a clean and welcoming home they can take pride in, regardless of size or style. Recently, a man offered a glimpse into his home life, sharing a thoughtfully cared-for space that left many impressed and inspired.

Where the heart is

Content creator Anovuyo Mlata took to his TikTok account (@anovuyo_mlata) to show people a short clip of his typical day. The young man, who previously showed his day at work, cleaned areas of his shack, sweeping carpets and washing kitchen appliances.

Watch the video below:

Man's homelife impresses Mzansi

Many local internet users applauded the man's tenacity and effort to keep his humble home neat and filled the comment section with positivity and encouragement.

@archibaldmonyepao said to Anovuyo:

"I am impressed. Such is rare. Keep maintaining your clean space."

@hendricks882 shared what they thought of the young man:

"Marriage material."

@grootbekdiaries wrote in the comment section:

"You come from a good home."

@taylynnvdm shared with the content creator:

"I have so much respect for you."

@0502taurus added in the comments:

"Nice and clean, but I'm concerned about the stove and that box. Please be careful with it. It can catch fire."

@naveahhughes wrote to Anovuyo:

"It is yours. That’s the only thing that matters. Not how it looks or how big it is. A job well done to you, Sir."

