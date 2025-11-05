Stuart James Scharnick's name was mentioned during testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Scharnick was interviewed on eNCA, where he addressed allegations made by Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo

South Africans weighed in on Scharnick's comments and his ties to Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya

GAUTENG - Stuart James Scharnick has hit back at claims that he is Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya’s bodyguard or personal protector.

Scharnick’s name was mentioned during Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Khumalo returned to the stand after his initial testimony was cut short due to illness.

Khumalo, the head of Crime Intelligence, told the commission on 4 November 2025 of Scharnick’s ties to the Deputy National Police Commissioner, Sibiya.

He noted that Scharnick was a convicted carjacker and car thief, with at least 34 cases in the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) records. The Crime Intelligence boss also alleged that Scharnick was Lt Gen Sibiya’s personal protector but was not employed by SAPS.

Scharnick denies the allegations made by Lt Gen Khumalo

During an exclusive interview with Crime Watch presenter Yusuf Abramjee and eNCA reporter Pule Letshwiti-Jones on 4 November 2025, Scharnick denied that he was General Sibiya’s personal protector. He said that Lt Gen Khumalo knew that he was not General Sibiya’s bodyguard, and that he had never been one.

Scharnick added that he met Khumalo in Sibiya’s office, so the Crime Intelligence head knew exactly who he was and his proximity to the Deputy National Police Commissioner.

“The fact that he misled the commission shows us that he is trying to run a narrative and is trying to paint a picture that doesn’t actually add up,” Scharnick stated.

Scharnick explains his relationship with Sibiya

In response to a question from Letshwiti-Jones, Scharnick agreed that he was being targeted because of his closeness to General Sibiya. He denied, however, that they were friends, insisting that they were acquaintances.

He later added that over the years, they became more than acquaintances. He was also asked to explain why Sibiya was spotted driving a vehicle belonging to him.

Scharnick explained that he lent the Deputy National Police Commissioner the vehicle following his suspension. Sibiya’s protectors and vehicles were taken away following the suspension, but Scharnick insisted that he just lent the general a vehicle, but was not driving around with him in it.

South Africans react to Scharnick’s statements

Social media users weighed in on Scharnick’s comments, with some questioning how he developed such a close relationship with Sibiya.

@moflavadj summarised the statement:

“We are not friends; he just uses my car.”

@ranks_shabalala asked:

“How does this man even get this close to these Generals when he's had 19 convictions? To the point that he can lend them things like cars.”

@Mlonde_G stated:

“Why is he so involved in the police, and what was he doing in Parliament? Yusuf is asking the wrong questions.”

@bkkalwandle asked:

“This guy is not employed by SAPS, but he knows the modus operandi of SAPS’ generals and the Political Killings Task Team? How has he come to this information? General Sibiya is not beating these allegations.”

@Claudatiousss asked a similar question:

“He’s more than an acquaintance, but he’s not part of personal protection? How do these civilians know so much about classified info? I’m with General Khumalo on this one.”

@gonorejindwi1 questioned:

“How does he know the modus operandi of the police when he is a civilian?”

