SA Reacts to 'Generations: The Legacy' Star Refilwe Madumo's Spicy Photo
- Generations: The Legacy actress Refilwe Madumo recently surprised South Africans when she showed off her racy look
- Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of the content creator on his X account this week
- South Africans commented on the actress's photo, who plays the role of Fikile on the SABC1 soapie
Popular South African actress Refilwe Madumo, who portrays the character of businesswoman Fikile Maponya on Generations: The Legacy, recently showed off her risque look on social media.
Madumo, who previously made headlines when she comforted her Generations: The Legacy co-star Manaka Ranaka, who lost her firstborn daughter, Katlego Ranaka.
The content creator is the second actress from the SABC1 soapie after Zola Nombona to share risque photos of herself on the internet.
Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of Madumo on his X account on Thursday, 12 February 2026.
"Refilwe Madumo celebrates her 36th birthday," said Khawula.
Social media users react to Madumo's photo
@lekoloanemanam2 said:
"She is only 36? Yooh, she has been on our screen like forever."
@DilotsaT
36? I thought she was way older
@AfricanNapo
I'm saving this picture
@TumiMashabela
How's that a real bum, my God
@Tebogo_M21
We don't know her...but. Happy birthday, Beyonce!
@StarJay_23
Happy birthday to her, but really, what's the obsession with ladies taking these half-naked photos?
@Pearlyi_n_
Ohh, she’s so gorgeous, this body is lit. I need to go back to the gym
@juicy_momy
Fikile from Generations, The Legacy?
@HappyMolokomme
She looks good
@Ndi__Muhali
Yeah, she's old, you can tell, even the gym can’t fix
@GJIVANI
Why do naked ladies always open their legs or try by all means to show their backview on camera? Is there something we don't know?
@Thekelo_
"Gona le modumo!" (There's a sound).
@Professor117496
Poor fighting for its life under that small 11/12yrs swimming costume.
@Samora_RSA
Her body is tea
@Waltz42747233
Look stunning wow, she looks 30 though
@Cathy_blessings
She looks lit
@PreciousShange
36? Is she not older?
@qaqamba_ntozini
Everyone asking who she is is shocking me, because this babe has been on our screens since forever bandla, Major stuff, and y'all don't know her,kanjani manje
@MrNobodySerious
She is looking great
@queenmoroka01
No ways! How old was she when she was on Generations: The Legacy?
@TB_the_Poll_Guy
36 looking like 26 with extra spice. Refilwe is ageing like fine wine in Mzansi! Happy Birthday queen, body on 1000
Generations: The Legacy actress Refilwe Madumo shares words of wisdom
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress and content creator Refilwe Madumo took some time out to share some words of encouragement with her online community.
The popular Generations: The Legacy star posted a video on her Instagram page speaking about making no room for regret in your life.
The words resonated with many of Refilwe's followers on social media, who thanked her for the powerful message.
