Generations: The Legacy actress Refilwe Madumo recently surprised South Africans when she showed off her racy look

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of the content creator on his X account this week

South Africans commented on the actress's photo, who plays the role of Fikile on the SABC1 soapie

Popular South African actress Refilwe Madumo, who portrays the character of businesswoman Fikile Maponya on Generations: The Legacy, recently showed off her risque look on social media.

Madumo, who previously made headlines when she comforted her Generations: The Legacy co-star Manaka Ranaka, who lost her firstborn daughter, Katlego Ranaka.

The content creator is the second actress from the SABC1 soapie after Zola Nombona to share risque photos of herself on the internet.

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of Madumo on his X account on Thursday, 12 February 2026.

"Refilwe Madumo celebrates her 36th birthday," said Khawula.

Social media users react to Madumo's photo

@lekoloanemanam2 said:

"She is only 36? Yooh, she has been on our screen like forever."

@DilotsaT

36? I thought she was way older

@AfricanNapo

I'm saving this picture

@TumiMashabela

How's that a real bum, my God

@Tebogo_M21

We don't know her...but. Happy birthday, Beyonce!

@StarJay_23

Happy birthday to her, but really, what's the obsession with ladies taking these half-naked photos?

@Pearlyi_n_

Ohh, she’s so gorgeous, this body is lit. I need to go back to the gym

@juicy_momy

Fikile from Generations, The Legacy?

@HappyMolokomme

She looks good

@Ndi__Muhali

Yeah, she's old, you can tell, even the gym can’t fix

@GJIVANI

Why do naked ladies always open their legs or try by all means to show their backview on camera? Is there something we don't know?

@Thekelo_

"Gona le modumo!" (There's a sound).

@Professor117496

Poor fighting for its life under that small 11/12yrs swimming costume.

@Samora_RSA

Her body is tea

@Waltz42747233

Look stunning wow, she looks 30 though

@Cathy_blessings

She looks lit

@PreciousShange

36? Is she not older?

@qaqamba_ntozini

Everyone asking who she is is shocking me, because this babe has been on our screens since forever bandla, Major stuff, and y'all don't know her,kanjani manje

@MrNobodySerious

She is looking great

@queenmoroka01

No ways! How old was she when she was on Generations: The Legacy?

@TB_the_Poll_Guy

36 looking like 26 with extra spice. Refilwe is ageing like fine wine in Mzansi! Happy Birthday queen, body on 1000

Generations: The Legacy actress Refilwe Madumo shares words of wisdom

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress and content creator Refilwe Madumo took some time out to share some words of encouragement with her online community.

The popular Generations: The Legacy star posted a video on her Instagram page speaking about making no room for regret in your life.

The words resonated with many of Refilwe's followers on social media, who thanked her for the powerful message.

