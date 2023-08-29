Refilwe Madumo took some time out to share some words of encouragement with her online community

The Generations - The Legacy star posted a video on her Instagram page speaking about making no room for regret in your life

The words resonated with many of her followers who thanked her for the powerful message

‘Generations – The Legacy’ star Refilwe Madumo gave her followers some much-needed encouragement with her powerful message. Images: therefilwe

Refilwe Madumo used her platform to be a beam of light to those faced with darkness in their lives. The Generations - The Legacy actress who plays Fikile in the popular soapie shared some much-needed words of encouragement to her fans and followers to help start their week on a positive note.

Refilwe shares a powerful message

Refilwe took to her Instagram page to give her followers a boost to kick-start the new week. The actress shared a strong message about not living with regret and moving on to heal and grow.

"Make no room in your life for regret. If in the moment of the doing your intentions were pure, you felt clarity and certainty, then there is nothing to regret."

The mother of two went on to say that how your actions are received is not a reflection of you and encourages the viewer to make room in their life not for regret but for healing.

Fans were moved by Refilwe's words and thanked her for her wise and powerful message.

Fans react to Refilwe's message

Followers flooded Refilwe's comments thanking her for sharing the message and some confessed that the words resonated with their current struggles.

onathetaurus said:

"Thank you for this message I'm actually going through such a tribulation, I got no regrets thank you."

abigaildamons responded:

"My gosh, it's sooo hard but I'm working on it, thanks for the reminder. Your posts are so real and pure, thanks so much for sharing."

madibookeng commented:

"Needed this, re a leboga."

magidirudzani posted:

"THANK YOU FOR THE WONDERFUL MESSAGE!"

halomu_boitumelo added:

"You're so powerful!"

realpercy_blacks said:

"I needed this sis, you just came straight to my situation."

nthaby_motshoane responded:

"Thank you!"

potsomabs commented:

"Thank you so much for this, I love you."

motla3234 posted:

"Thank you, needed this msg."

andilexulu7 added:

"I can't explain how you make me feel right now the joy in me is unexplainable."

mokgadi_nozee_manzi said:

"You can't control everything. Sometimes you just need to relax and have faith that things will work out. There's strength within you, even when you are weak. Keep fighting."

