PR specialist Lerato Sengadi shared on Instagram that she worked on the Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza

HHP's wife penned a heartfelt message which mentioned how much this project meant to her

Netizens flooded her comment section, congratulating her for her hard work

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

PR specialist Lerato Sengadi is thankful to have been part of the 'Mandoza Biopic'. Image: @leratolicious1

Source: Instagram

HHP's wife, Lerato Sengadi, adds the Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza to her list. The PR specialist is thankful to have been part of this unique and massive project.

Lerato thankful for being part of the Mandoza Biopic

Publicist Lerato Sengadi poured her heart out on Instagram, detailing how thankful she was for being a part of the working team for the Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza

The six-part story that delves into the life of the Kwaito music legend debuted on BET Africa on 16 August 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lerato also mentioned in the post that this project meant much to her.

She wrote:

"I can’t even begin to explain how much this particular project and being a part of it means to me. If you know me, you know what Kwaito means to me… what telling OUR stories with integrity means to me… what protecting legacies means to me.

"@mphotshabalala3 & I met before either of us knew we’d be working on this together. We became inseparable. We are literally twins… we’ve cried and comforted each other a lot, BUT we laugh and act crazy a sh*t load too. We are spirit animals & sisters.

"Mandoza, you are an icon, legend, ghetto hero, trailblazer… I will forever be a fan! I don’t even know how to thank Modimo le Badimo for all this! This is not my work… It’s my calling. Black culture is for us to protect! #BETNkalakatha."

Netizens shower Lerato's post with heartfelt comments

Celebrities and followers flooded Lerato Sengadi's comment section with heartwarming and congratulatory comments:

@MagentsCreate commended:

"Beautifully said We don’t underSTAND the significance of the last 30 years …. We will talk about it for many, many years to come and thank you for being who you are pushing culture whilst we are in an amazing breeding space.

@kayise_ngqula wrote:

"Absolutely! Forever in awe of you."

@lethabolejoy said:

"Congratulations Lerato laka."

@mr_mahlatsejames said:

"It's EVERYTHING you touch! "

@ziyandayako wrote:

"Congratulations, my love!"

@kgomotsomokobi wrote:

"Forever Wena… Forever Yena Nkalakatha."

@p_kuttah said:

"Dope one sis. Looking forward to checking this series out. I have so many dope memories of Mduduzi from back in the day."

@gcina_gcinuxolosaid:

"Congratulations."

See post below:

Lerato penned an emotional tribute to her hubby

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Lerato Sengadi penned an emotional message to mark the fourth anniversary of her late husband's death, HHP.

Lerato shared a snapshot of her and HHP on Instagram. She also mentioned that she is celebrating his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News