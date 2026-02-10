South African podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa recently opened up about choosing to be a deadbeat father to his two kids

The star shared a lengthy post explaining why he decided to stop maintaining his children

Many online users couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to this revelation

The popular outspoken podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa, known for not shying away from telling his truth on social media, left many fans stunned after he revealed that he chose to be a deadbeat father to his two children.

On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, the YouTuber who previously shared his thoughts on illegal immigrants in Mzansi opened up to his fans and followers on his X (formerly Twitter) page about why two years ago he chose to be a deadbeat dad and not support his children.

Mlotshwa further mentioned that it was due to the mother of his children's toxic behaviour towards him, and that after months of withholding maintenance, they were able to co-parent in a healthy environment.

"2 years ago, I declared that I'm choosing to be a deadbeat for 2 of my kids coz their mom was infringing on my rights for access. I stated that I'll walk away and withhold maintenance until I can see my kids. After 2 failed mediations at the family court and one failed visitation, I made that decision.

"I announced on my social media platforms and did a news interview. It went viral. In those same posts, I applauded my babymamas that I co-parent with healthily. 3 months later, the mom came around, and we continued co-parenting peacefully. As we still are today. I posted about this. Most people didn't care. It didn't go viral. No requests for news interviews," he wrote.

This isn't the first time Penuel has touched on such sensitive matters on social media, as in January 2026, he reacted to Black Coffee's divorce appeal.

In his post, he also mentioned why he decided to talk about his experience in terms of co-parenting with a toxic woman, and what other men go through because the justice system failed them.

Fans react to Penuel's revelation

Shortly after the star shared his reasons for being a deadbeat father on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@BlaqSabali said:

"Society is unfair towards good men. The truth is, good men are less than 5% when we talk about deadbeats. Also, why would a normal man withhold welfare for their own kids? That alone says a lot about that man’s character."

@Peekaybear wrote:

"I don't mind if you decide to withhold maintainance but it's the coming back part that confuses me. How do you leave a person without food, shelter, clothing and expect to find them alive after you have left them with no means to live?"

@AnastasiMokgobu commented:

"Penuel, see your situation is different, you explored every possible way to see your children, you went to court, mediation and many other ways, but the man you wanna speak for? Most of them don’t even bother going to court, and others are just angry at baby Mamas."

@MosianeModibedi replied:

"Access and maintenance are 2 separate issues. I wonder which court allowed you to get away with it, but on your main points, I agree with you."

Penuel compares himself to the late US political commentator Charlie Kirk

The podcaster spoke about Kirk's assassination and controversial opinions, saying he could relate to how many people felt about him.

Briefly News previously reported that Penuel stated that anyone could easily be "taken out," simply because their views don't align with those of the masses.

