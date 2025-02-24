SA Hip Hop icon Slikour revealed that he was hospitalised after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run incident

The entrepreneur was left shaken after being told how common hit-and-run incidents are in South Africa and advised fellow joggers to stay alert

In the comments section, fellow joggers shared similar hit-and-run incidents while others wished Silkour a speedy recovery

Slikour landed in hospital after being hit by a car while jogging.

Source: Instagram

SA Hip Hop legend turned entrepreneur Slikour has revealed that he was hospitalised following a hit-and-run accident while jogging.

The former member of the icon hip-hop group Skwatta Kamp shared details of the ordeal on his verified Instagram account on Sunday 23 February.

Slikour hospitalised following a hit-and-run accident

Slikour, born Siyabonga Metane, said he was jogging on Saturday 22 February when a car came out of nowhere and hit him. He revealed that he was left shaken upon learning that hit-and-run accidents are a common occurrence in Mzansi.

“While running today, I got hit and run by a car. I’m okay, thank God, but what traumatised me is when the nurse at the hospital told me how common hit-and-run patients are in South Africa,” he shared.

Slikour urged fellow joggers and pedestrians to be on the lookout.

“I know there’s a community of us doing our jogs and walks I’d like to appeal to you to please be vigilante. These perpetrators don’t care about you and your health goals or whatever gets you up,” he added.

In a light-hearted moment, the founder of SlikourOnLife also joked that he wouldn't have ended up in the hospital if he had listened to different music during his run.

“Also, I know if I was listening to Kendrick and not Drake on my pods, this wouldn’t have happened to me,” he joked.

Slikour emphasised his warning to fellow joggers and expressed gratitude that the incident had not taken a turn for the worse.

“Seriously though be safe out there, they are many families out there and I’m only posting this cause I’m grateful my situation wasn’t worst and wouldn’t want anyone else experiencing it,” Slikour concluded his message.

A short video on his Instagram shows the rapper in a hospital bed. The video shows that Slikour suffered a busted lip.

Mzansi shares similar incidents after Slikour is hospitalised

After Slikour shared the news that he had been hospitalised following a hit-and-run accident, entertainment industry colleagues and Instagram followers flooded the comments section with heartfelt well wishes. Others shared similar incidents.

Here are some of the comments:

lusanda_phelisile disclosed:

“On Friday morning a car bumped me while jogging😭, and I’ve been jogging on that road for years nothing like that has ever happened. Fortunately, I was not injured, let’s honestly be vigilant guys.”

Speedstabro said:

“Sorry bro! This is why I fear running in the street with headphones on. Eish! Hope you’re okay bro! 🙏”

zola_hashatsi joked:

“So sorry to hear this buddy, that's why I only run my mouth, but on the real I am glad you are okay. Get well my G.”

dmphat said:

"Just yesterday my. Nephew got hit by a car and he wasn’t even running just walking. Speedy recovery bro 🙏🏽"

khulisonetshikhudini said:

"Yah it's dangerous. I read about another cyclist hit by a vehicle and died on the scene. Sometimes also earphones make a runner not hear when a car is coming. Get well soon 🙌🙌🙌Slikour"

Mzansi shared similar incidents after Slikour disclosed he was hospitalised after a hit-and-run accident.

Source: Twitter

