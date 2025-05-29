Kelvin Momo has warned fans and promoters about scammers posing as his representatives and fraudulently accepting bookings

Booking fraud was addressed in a social media statement urging people to only use the contact details listed on his verified platforms, specifically highlighting Tsquared Productions as his official agency

DJ Zinhle and DJ Tira have also previously cautioned the public about similar scams involving impersonators misusing their names

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Amapiano star Kelvin Momo has warned his fans and even promoters about scammers who have been accepting bookings on his behalf and stealing people's money.

Kelvin Momo has warned promoters about scammers. Image: @kelvinmomo

Source: Instagram

Kelvin Momo sets bookings record straight

Kelvin Momo does not want his name to be dragged through the mud when promoters realise they have been dealing with people who are not authorised to take his bookings. The popular Amapiano star set the record straight about his bookings in a statement shared on social media.

According to TimesLIVE, the musician, whose real name is Thato Ledwaba, said fans should book him through the right channels, which are clearly stated on his verified social media platforms. The statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"We'd like to bring to your attention that there have been reports of individuals falsely claiming to represent Kelvin Momo for bookings. In particular, please be cautious of any communication from the number 060 183 2350.

"This person is not authorised to take bookings on behalf of Kelvin Momo. Please note that Kelvin Momo's booking agency is Tsquared Productions. For the correct booking details, please refer to his Instagram bio. Beware of impersonators."

Kelvin Momo accused of owing promoters

Still on the issue about Kelvin Momo's bookings and his message to promoters, the star made headlines a few weeks ago when an Australian promoter alleged that he was owed over R3 million by Kelvin Momo.

According to the reports, Ace Events, which is based in Australia, filed papers to liquidate Momo's record label, Kelvin Momo Productions, after he was a no-show at the event after receiving payments from the company.

The DJ’s company has reportedly failed to pay over R2.8 million in refunds and damages, after Momo failed to perform at the Australian shows last year. The star reportedly received US$ 10,000 and US$ 7,500 deposit to perform in November 2024, but he never attended the event.

Kelvin Momo has addressed the issue of scammers. Image: @kelvinmomo

Source: Instagram

Other celebs who have fallen prey to scammers

Kelvin Momo is not the only South African celebrity who has had to issue a statement after fans were scammed by individuals pretending to be their representatives. In February 2023, award-winning DJ and businesswoman DJ Zinhle warned fans against making bookings before confirming with her and her team because her number had been hacked.

DJ Tira also warned people about scammers who were using his company, Afrotainment's details, to scam people who wanted to attend the Durban July last year.

Kelvin Momo speaks out after missing three gigs

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kelvin Momo has responded after missing three gigs this past weekend.

The Mang Dakiwe hitmaker’s explanation for missing the gigs had several fans doubting that he would be able to perform at the 2025 Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News