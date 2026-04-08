Pam Andrews has seemingly backtracked from her decision to quit acting completely, by hinting at her big return

The former Rhythm City actress previously said she would be stepping into full-time content creation earlier this year

Mzansi has mixed opinions about this, with some saying she has been away for too long and that she still has a lot of adapting to do

Pam Andrews is no longer quitting acting. Image: Pamandrews

Source: Instagram

Former Rhythm City actress Pam Andrews has returned to acting, saying she has a new agent and has started attending auditions.

However, this decision comes after she stated that she would not be returning to the main stage, making fans wonder what fuelled her decision.

Pam Andrews returns to the spotlight

In a video posted by @MDNnewss, Pam announced that she has decided to return full-time to acting and has a new agency backing her.

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"I went for my first audition since getting a new agent, and I don't think I got the part. It stings a bit, and it hurts," she said.

Pam also mentioned the downside of being in the industry, which is facing rejection

"This is the worst part about being an actor. It sucks because you feel like you got rejected, but I've been in the industry for a long time now, and I know that they are looking for a specific someone, and I was not it," she said.

She also educated young and aspiring actors about the game, saying it has been programmed like this since forever, and they just need to be consistent in auditioning.

This video came a month after Pam announced that she had retired from acting and would pursue content creation.

Pam Andrews said she has returned to acting. Image: PamAndrews

Source: Instagram

Pam announces full-time content creation gig

As someone with an online presence, Pam Andrews said she would become “a full-time South African content creator.”

At the time, Pam Andrews said the entertainment industry is not fit for her at the moment, saying her mental health struggles were the main cause of this. She added that securing a paying job with her struggles was difficult.

“As you guys know, I’ve been doing content creation part-time and have been in the mindset that I will be going back to acting. But recently I’ve actually decided that I’m now going to become a full-time content creator, and I’m very excited about that,” she said.

“That’s just where my heart is right now. My heart is no longer in being an actress or being in that world,” she said. “And when you’re feeling like that, it’s very hard to find a normal job,” she added.

Pam holidays with her husband and son

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pam Andrews enjoyed a much-needed holiday with her husband and son. She shared pictures and videos of them enjoying themselves on their Safari trip.

The post quickly went viral and garnered many views and likes from netizens on social media.

Source: Briefly News